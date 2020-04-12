Every now and then, Scooby-Doo does a holiday special. This is this year’s Easter Special.

he episode starts with the gang arriving in Nazareth in the Mystery Machine. As they get out of their van in the town square, they are met by the Sherriff, who called Mystery Incorporated because some weird stuff has been going on: water turning into wine and a pop-up all-you-can-eat fish buffet appearing out of nowhere. It's making people uneasy and he just wants to gang to make sure the city is safe, as it is Passover, their most important holiday.

To no one’s surprise, Scooby and Shaggy are starving so they quickly depart, looking for some grub. They stumble into a small house, surprising 13 men who are all sitting on the same side of a 26-person table. Just as they walk in, they overhear one of the men saying, “one of you will betray me tonight.”

It's Jesus!

Shaggy and Scooby look at each other and whisper “zoinks,” doing their best to not disturb the dinner. Jesus continues, telling his 12 guests that the bread is his body and the wine is his blood. Unable to stay quiet any longer, Shaggy interrupts and informs Jesus that he is just like him, that he doesn’t actually have bones, but rather, Scooby Snacks shaped like bones.

Meanwhile, Fred, Velma, and Daphne explore the town, talking to villagers about the strange things that have been going on there recently. The reviews of the events are mostly positive, except for one person who describes himself as “not much of a fish guy.”

But at one house, the gang overhear a few people talking about paying 30 pieces of silver to frame someone. Clearly something is afoot, but at that moment Shaggy and Scooby return and belch loudly, alerting the schemers to the gang’s presence.

The next day, they are approached by a man known as Judas, who tells the gang he thinks something strange is going to happen at the big crucifixion coming up, so he wants them to guard the body afterwards. The gang's uncomfortable, but agree to do this because they have never turned down a job—and because Daphne is a sucker for a good crucifixion.

The gang show up at the tomb after the event and stand guard for about an hour and a half, bored out of their mind. Scooby and Shaggy dream of all the food they're missing out on.

Suddenly, a moaning noise starts coming from the tomb. Fred wants to investigate, and only with Scooby-Snack-bribery does he get Shaggy and Scooby to join. They enter the tomb to see none other than the Holy Ghost! It starts speaking and charges straight at them! They flee quickly, in a chase that involves multiple hallways, humans running the same speed as a Great Dane, and a dog carrying four humans.

The next day, Fred and the gang approach the sheriff with their story and return to investigate. But they find no ghost! “Jinkies!” exclaims Velma, there’s no body either! The gang inspect the tomb to find a tuft of rabbit hair, leaving everyone but Velma puzzled. She remembers seeing this exact same type of hair in one of the houses they wondered through the night before! They decide to lay a trap to capture the grave robber, and Fred has the perfect plan, but it’s going to involve some bait…

Later that night, Shaggy and Scooby walk around town, loudly speaking about how they wish they could have the body of Jesus Christ, and about how they’d be willing to pay 31 pieces of silver for it. They then return back to their house to find a body wrapped in a nice, textured, Persian rug. Good quality, no loose stitches. And almost as surprisingly, they find a human-sized rabbit caught in the human-sized rabbit trap Fred had set out. Fred quickly pulls the head off the rabbit to reveal… Judas!

Velma proclaims, “I knew it” and explains that Judas had been hired to steal Jesus’s body, and to do it, he dressed up as a bunny, so no one would notice. Hardly anyone notices bunnies this time of year, so it was the perfect disguise, and hiring the gang to watch the body was the perfect cover! But Judas couldn’t resist one thing: more silver than he was being paid. That was his fatal flaw.

In a final Scooby-tastic twist, the gang unrolls the rug to reveal an incredibly realistic scarecrow. Puzzled as to where the real body is, Shaggy and Scooby turn around to find the sheriff walking in. Our “sheriff” reveals himself as Jesus and thanks the gang for all the good work they’ve done!

Shocked, the gang leaves Nazareth, as they have been hired to investigate a man who is collecting animals and threatening to flood the world.

