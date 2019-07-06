- Well, it’s kinda dorky.
- How does this say, “Don’t tread on me”?
- I love it. We needed something different. Something bold.
- Were all of the stakeholders of our young nation truly involved in the process for developing this?
- What if the stars were blue on a white background?
- Stars aren’t blue. C’mon, be real!
- They should be silver, then.
- What if the stripes were blue and red?
- Something different. Right now our colors are too close to the Brits’.
- Blue and silver!!!
- Is this part of a larger effort? It needs to be rolled out simultaneously on the currency, the letterhead, the song, and the Welcome sign at the capitol.
- Was there a survey? We need a survey. This is important stuff.
- There was no survey. There was no public input whatsoever.
- I smell a conspiracy. Did you ever notice that the Washington family coat of arms also has stars and stripes?
- We can’t just go make a flag. We need an entire marketing campaign that focuses on a combination of military strength, democracy, and personal freedom. We need to set up a messaging matrix where we apply those values across all of the modalities that resonate with our target audience. And then the obvious design for the flag — not to mention all the other items in our toolkit—falls out of that.
- I agree. This is tactics. And we’re not set yet on strategies.
- Will other organizations be allowed to use this flag? I’d like to incorporate it into my logo for my high-end muskets.
- But if we let anyone use it, it cheapens the brand.
- Not just cheapen, but soil. Is it going to be used on slave ships? That’s not the sort of message I want to send to the world about my country.
- We’re not going to be able to enforce this unless we copyright the design. Do we even have copyright laws yet?
- I hope we didn’t pay someone a lot of money for this.
- Thirteen stars and thirteen stripes—doesn’t it seem redundant to express the same message through both mediums? OK, there’s thirteen states. But maybe we have a different number of stripes. Like maybe eight — eight is great number.
- If you had fewer, wider stripes, it wouldn’t look so fat.
- Is this scalable? What happens if we add states?
- You and your scalability. Let’s make sure the concept works before we start thinking about conquering the world.
- I still go back to the rattlesnake, which is indigenous to this particular country. Stars say nothing unique about us.
- Who wants to be known as a snake? That’s a terrible logo.
- The snake isn’t going away. It can still be your symbol if you want. But let’s face it: you put a snake on a flag and it looks like a really long turd.
- And what’s the whole deal with the tongue? Seems a little sexualized.
- Yeah, but it’s also lethal. You think you’re going to kill someone with a stripe?
- It makes me dizzy, with all the stripes. Does that happen to anyone else?
- No, but you know what makes me dizzy? …
- We need SOMETHING. Something to rally around, something that will appeal to people who don’t know much about us. We want to bring people into our community, and thus increase our prosperity.
- More immigration, are you crazy? There’s no way the Scotch-Irish will ever assimilate into our cultural values!
- If you guys spent a lot of money on this, I don’t want to stop you from using it. But personally, I’m going to stick with the old one.
- I think it’s a states’-rights issue. And I’m going to be lobbying my state against it.
- I think we’re spending a little too much time on this. It’s just a flag. It’s not fine art.
- And we could always change our minds later. It’s good enough for now. Let’s give Betsy some credit; at least it’s a first draft.
- George Washington likes it. I think that’s all we need to know.
- Are you kidding? George Washington is not our king. This is exactly what we’re fighting for! We have the rights! We have the power! It’s the people of this country who get to vote on what kind of flag we fight under!
- Did we vote? I don’t recall a vote. I mean, I like it, I would vote for it, but I just think this is sending a very bad signal about the priorities of the new leadership team. If we’re not allowed to participate in this decision, what other decisions will we be excluded from?
- You do understand we’re in the middle of a war???
- Don't like it!!! Looks like shit!!!
