King Lear, Act 1, Scene 4

K

ING LEARHow sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child.Away, away!

GONERIL

I literally cannot leave.

Romeo and Juliet, Act 2, Scene 2

ROMEO

But, soft! what light through yonder window breaks?

It is the yeast, and Juliet is the sun.

JULIET

Did you just say “yeast”?

ROMEO

Forgive me, beauteous maid!

I fear yeast is greatly on mine own mind

Being most difficult to procure in these dark days.

Ah, see how she leans her cheek upon her hand!

O, that I were a glove upon that hand,

That I might touch that cheek!

JULIET

Maintain thy distance.

And return when thou art laden with yeast,

for our bread is flat and unyielding.

[Exit Romeo]

Hamlet, Act 3, Scene 2

HAMLET

Madam, how like you this stew I prepared?

QUEEN

The prince doth protein too much, methinks.

Cadge our meats for a future time

when our need for it waxes greater.

Julius Caesar, Act 2, Scene 2

JULIUS CAESAR

Cowards die many times before their deaths,

but those who bethink ev’ry little dry cough spells doom

art exponentially more vexing.

Much Ado About Nothing, Act 3, Scene 2

HERO

Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps.

URSULA

And some the little bastard just coughs on.

The Merchant of Venice, Act 3, Scene 1

SHYLOCK

If you prick us, do we not bleed?

If you poison us, do we not die?

And if our Instacart orders tarry

do we not suffer pangs of hunger?

Hamlet, Act 4, Scene 5

OPHELIA

We know what we are, but know not what we may be.

To wit, we may spread pox even when symptom-free.

So replaceth thy mask, Claudius.

And order the apothecaries

to stop selling hydroxychloroquine.

Macbeth, Act 2, Scene 1

MACBETH

Is this a dagger which I see before me,

the handle toward my hand?

Then I shall seize it to spread chunky butter of the peanut

on mine own foodstuffs in a most gen’rous fashion.

Timon of Athens, Act 4, Scene 2

FLAVIUS

We have seen better days.

SERVANT

No shit.

Romeo and Juliet, Act 2, Scene 2

JULIET

What’s in a name? Coronavirus, COVID-19,

severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS-CoV-2.

By any name, ’tis transmitt’d as easily.

ROMEO

Actually, thou hast conflat’d the disease and virus.

JULIET

Thou dare mansplain to me? And still no yeast?

Away, knave!

[Exit Romeo, anon]