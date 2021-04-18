Wassup Northwest Maine Southwest Regional Birders,

Welcome to our April birding newsletter, mothercluckers. It’s Paul, your birding president. The Peak Of The V, the alpha chicken. The pandemic has been a frickin’ dope year for birding since it’s the only safe activity in the entire world. Which also means it’s been a shitty year for everything else. Birding > everything.

So punk rock.

Just wanted to send a solid “wassup” to our 4,000 new members who joined during the pandemic. Our group is now 4,014 birders strong. We’ve always had a pecking order and that has been violated by basically an egg. He hasn’t even been in the group long enough to have hatched in a chickadee gestation period!! Unfortunately, this egg, Darrell, scared the living shit out of a titmouse. Screw you, Darrell!!! So now I’m reminding everyone of the bird code of conduct when you’re out in the field.

Shut the fuck up when a bird is doing their call. We didn’t come here to hear your dumb shit about how you made a good sandwich yesterday. We came for the show.

When you’re going out birding, do not stand in front of shorter birders. We’re all here to see the effing birds and if you’re going to be a normie about it, get out.

Don’t expect to get paid to bird. You’re just lucky to be seeing a bird. If you’re a real goddamn birder, you do it for the love of the bird. Oh, you want “The Man” to reward you for seeing birds??? GET BENT.

I don’t care who you think you are, if the snowy egrets are nesting, tell your effing friends you can’t hang out that weekend. No one misses the egret fledglings, N00b.

Don’t you dare go to REI and buy fancy birding clothes. Grab that moth-bitten shit from the back of your dad’s closet and put on your hiking boots from when you did construction that one summer in college. Act like a real birder for once in your goddamn life.

Cardinals are the sellouts of birds. We don’t fuck with sellouts. If you see a cardinal, just pack up and go the fuck home. Your day is ruined.

You’ve probably never heard of a Capercaillie call (it’s rare as hell) and they’re migrating next month. So, when they get here for their stopover, be chill and don’t embarrass me.

Here’s a giant middle finger to the entire birding community that doesn’t use the Peterson’s guide to IDing birds. Wow you get your birding IDs off an app? Get fucked.