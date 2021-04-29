The Magic School Bus (2017)

This was a slap in the face to 90’s kids everywhere. Can you believe what they did to Ms. Frizzle? She’s unrecognizable! The show’s creators definitely felt the backlash when millennials took to the internet to voice their concern. They can’t touch our childhood! Oh, and also your half of the rent is due, like today.

The Powerpuff Girls (2016)

Different voice actors? Stiff animation? A fourth sister!? None of it worked. Childhood = Ruined! Kind of like our trust with our landlord if we don’t get that rent in on time. Seriously.

Lizzie McGuire (Cancelled)

Ok, so maybe they stopped production on this one, and good thing too! Could you imagine them touching an icon like Lizzie McGuire? That’d be like you touching some of our bills there buddy.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)

Oh this one is just so wrong! I mean Sabrina as a dark thriller? Where’s the talking cat? Where’s the comedy? Where’s your credit card, because if you have this much time to complain about these reboots on Twitter, you have time to pay this rent.

Fuller House (2016)

Yeah, yeah, it’s different so it sucks, I get it.

Hey man, speaking of houses I’m thinking of moving back into my parents’. You’ve been shirking a lot of your responsibilities lately. You just spend all day watching re-runs of Pete & Pete saying, “No one can touch you, you’re safe.” It’s getting weird.

The Conners (2018)

Wait… I remember you getting really upset when Roseanne left. It happened around the same time you and Jen broke up. Is this what this is all about? Look, I know you two had been together since high school, but it’s time to move on. You can’t keep focusing on the past dude, it’s not healthy for you.

She-Ra (2018)

Hey man, you got this in the mail. It’s a cease and desist from Nickelodeon Studios. They said you've been sending death threats to their creative team? Saying if they reboot another show you'll do something drastic? Look, this is getting to be too much. I’m gonna spend a few nights at my friends place, to just kind of give you some space. Maybe think about what you’re doing.

Don’t worry about the rent, I got it covered. Take care of yourself, okay? Promise me that.

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo (2015)

Ok, I've had enough of– Oh wait… no actually, you’re totally right on this one. That show def sucked ass.

