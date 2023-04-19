As the population of the city grows, so does its citizens’ incessant need to be in different places. Start-up founders who love ketamine and know a guy in the mayor’s office are hard at work, dedicated to finding a solution to commute times and congestion just so long as it doesn’t involve a subway, bus, or bike lane. Their commitment to urban planning and horse tranquilizers is as steadfast as their ideas are disruptive.

In partnership with Chippendales, a total hunk picks you up in the air. He spins you around on his hands, then launches you like a discus across town. Another hunk catches you at your destination, ideally.

Water slides. Do you know what’s not reliable? Traffic lights. You know what is reliable? An army of hungover 15-year-olds saying “go…go…go…”

Asking everybody to scooch over.

Tilt the city a little bit, or lots, so that everybody rolls one way. According to studies, the city will have completed an escalator by the time you need to go the other way.

What’s that? You need to go to work? Well, make a lot of bees angry. That will motivate you to get away from them and to your job. Don’t have a lot of bees? Picture bees. You know what bees are.

One more highway lane. But this time, it is painted rainbow.

Boomerangs big enough for people. Boomerangs come back automatically, and don’t really stop before that. That cuts down on meeting times too, which is another thing a boring old bus could never do.

Slingshots. Just get in the slingshot sweetie, school is in thirty seconds. Yes, you’ll be on time! It’s a slingshot.

Harnessing the power of hypnotherapy and a guy who says he can talk to animals, we’ll all ride on the backs of a thousand pigeons., What? It’s not like they’re doing anything.

Actually, everybody stay still.

Related

Resources