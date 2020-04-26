Extended ruined manicured hand-to-big-toe pose
All day I’ve been in this chair pose
There’s no point in waking up with the sun salutation
I drift through the days of the week like a cloud pose
I’ve adopted every shelter puppy pose
It was your idea to have a third child pose
Because of my kids homeschooling I will get plowed pose
Hair of the downward-facing dog
Standing half forward bend toward the porcelain god pose
High AF lunge
High AF lunge, pre-roll twist variation
My mood and this bag of chips are low lunge
Lord of the dancing by myself pose
I am trapped in this bowl of fish pose doing the same thing every day as all the other fish
Because beaches are closed I will never again see a dolphin pose
Half moon pose because why bother with the full moon
The world is upside down so why not do a headstand because maybe it’s opposite day
The only movement left on the city streets is from the king pigeon pose
My colleagues say I have a resting Zoom formidable face pose
DoorDash warrior pose
#EssentialWorker hero pose
Drop my groceries at the no-contact gate pose
I am an isolated mountain pose
Don’t get on the scale pose
My largest size pajama pants have a standing split pose
I can’t afford my yogi who can’t pay her studio rent who moves her classes online for free and opens a GoFundMe extended triangle pose
After quarantine it’s “Rock Me Like a Hurricane” season by The Scorpions pose
I flip coronavirus the eagle pose
To the federal administration, sit on this and spin! upward salute pose
Destroyer of the universe (also known as 45) pose
Community: Follow PIC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or good ol' fashioned email.
Education: Get coaching or feedback on your comedy writing from our editors.