B I N G O

Didn't take Jawbreakers packaging literally enough Meth mouth Lower gum tattoos are still healing Chimpanzee documentary made eating fire ants with a stick look easy You're not supposed to talk about it—but it rhymes with Tight Dub

Cheated on dental assistant girlfriend right before annual cleaning Sign that a storm's a-comin' Chipmunk cosplay Forgot to leave the Tooth Fairy's protection money Occupational hazard of being a late-'70s James Bond villain

Diamond dust toothpaste Showing your dog exactly how it should catch a frisbee FREE SPACE

Zoom-enforced workday-long fake smiling Holding your tongue during in-laws' Sunday suppers Fugu toxins after your ringing cell phone distracts sushi chef

Probably from shootin’ yer daggone mouth off all the time, Charlene Karaoke bar's all-you-can-sing special Grandma's fake fruit display is very convincing To save $$, nighttime mouthguard just rusty horseshoe Animals that live in your beard currently fighting over territory