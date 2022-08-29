|B
|Didn't take Jawbreakers packaging literally enough
|Meth mouth
|Lower gum tattoos are still healing
|Chimpanzee documentary made eating fire ants with a stick look easy
|You're not supposed to talk about it—but it rhymes with Tight Dub
|Cheated on dental assistant girlfriend right before annual cleaning
|Sign that a storm's a-comin'
|Chipmunk cosplay
|Forgot to leave the Tooth Fairy's protection money
|Occupational hazard of being a late-'70s James Bond villain
|Diamond dust toothpaste
|Showing your dog exactly how it should catch a frisbee
|FREE SPACE
Zoom-enforced workday-long fake smiling
|Holding your tongue during in-laws' Sunday suppers
|Fugu toxins after your ringing cell phone distracts sushi chef
|Probably from shootin’ yer daggone mouth off all the time, Charlene
|Karaoke bar's all-you-can-sing special
|Grandma's fake fruit display is very convincing
|To save $$, nighttime mouthguard just rusty horseshoe
|Animals that live in your beard currently fighting over territory
|An apple a day doesn’t keep the doctor away when it’s caramel
|Sold all your gold teeth to buy Bitcoin
|Spend every full moon howling all night ever since mysterious bite
|Mouth was the original model for wind-up chattering teeth toys
|The gag your captor used isn’t helping, TBH
