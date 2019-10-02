“I Met My Wife’s Lover, and I Think He’s Swell” (1955)

…What a guy!

what a hunk

who wouldn’t want him to ball and dunk?

I think he’s a neat cat

imagining him making love to my wife?

well, I don’t mind that, Jack…

“Let’s Watch a Stag Film” (1975)

…Daddy-O’s got an idea for our big date

no need to go out – it’s much too late

but I just bought a special super 8

so pull up a chair and get cosy and groovy

let’s settle in and watch a blue movie…

“Toot Toot! (Milk My Johnson All the Way to Wisconsin)” (1961)

…Farm country at night

not a light in the sky

train to Sheboygan

won’t hit the border for miles

but I’m all smiles

got a rocket in my pocket, Sam

like a pig – I’m all ham

Hear that whistle blow!

train’s moving fast doncha know, boy-O

so I'm gonna milk my Johnson

all the way to Wisconsin…

“I Made Some Ill-Advised Investments” (1952)

…this fella popped up

said he’d make me a rich gent

get me all bejeweled

and sodden in scents

said I could put my girl in French perfumes

and emerald onesies

Only one problem:

this guy’s name was Ponzi…

“I Just Clogged Your Toilet” (1967)

…Might wanna break out the plunger

I just rocked a nasty deuce

and your pipes are clogged

with my feces

I feel awkward about it, kiddo…

