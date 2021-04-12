“Cigarette Burns in My Carhartt” – mommy Daddy
“Wait, you haven’t heard this song?” – Grandpa Jr.
“Bryn Mawr” – cigarette milf
“can U ask me out” – Girl Scout Camp
“Boner Patrol” – Sport Ball
“I have a crush on the ghost that’s haunting me” – Dumb Sluts
“Sex Havers Anonymous” – Tronald Dump
“in between jobs” – bitch baby, girl
“remember when i misread the vibe of the kickback at ur place and blacked out on a wednesday?” – nic0tin3 sad b0is
“Manslaughter in F minor” – depressed priests
“I Hooked Up With My Old Piano Teacher” – Dan
“The algorithm made me realize I was gay” – The Queer Beers
“Kissed me in ur Heelys” – Middle School Bully
“I fucked Shrek in my dream last night” – Dr. Touchdown
“call 911, i drank the lava lamp goo” – Rabies Babies
“Boobies are pretty” – i luv boobies
“Lavender Girl” – Four Men Who Will Literally Gaslight The Shit Out Of You
“Look, I have a carabiner on my carpenter pants” – Soundtown
“Jesus knew where the clit was” – Tomboy Mountain
“Let’s Explore The Haunted Mill” – we.met.in.homeroom.
“Gordon Ramsey” – Guy Fieri
