  1. The Oregano Gambit
  2. Basenji Defense
  3. D’Artagnan Declined
  4. Fried Poutine Attack
  5. Michael Bolton System
  6. Where’s Waldo Exchange
  7. Rube Goldberg Accepted
  8. Queenside Tuscaloosa
  9. DeVry-Phoenix Main Line
  10. The Jay Leno Trap
  11. Bobsled Fianchetto
  12. ASMR French
  13. Mario Grand Prix Attack
  14. Bozo Piano
  15. Chips-Guac-Salsa Variation
  16. Sicilian Badger
  17. Vuvuzela Countergambit
  18. The Shrek
  19. Closed Stevedore
  20. Freudian Najdorf
  21. Bodega Catalan
  22. Open Botanist Classical
  23. Crypto Defense
  24. Nimzo-Mojo
  25. Wayward Clown Attack
  26. Djiboutian Dragon
  27. Basquiat Advanced Variation
  28. Electric Boogaloo Accelerated
  29. The 4 Gnomes Opening
  30. Stalag Mate
