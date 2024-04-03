- The Oregano Gambit
- Basenji Defense
- D’Artagnan Declined
- Fried Poutine Attack
- Michael Bolton System
- Where’s Waldo Exchange
- Rube Goldberg Accepted
- Queenside Tuscaloosa
- DeVry-Phoenix Main Line
- The Jay Leno Trap
- Bobsled Fianchetto
- ASMR French
- Mario Grand Prix Attack
- Bozo Piano
- Chips-Guac-Salsa Variation
- Sicilian Badger
- Vuvuzela Countergambit
- The Shrek
- Closed Stevedore
- Freudian Najdorf
- Bodega Catalan
- Open Botanist Classical
- Crypto Defense
- Nimzo-Mojo
- Wayward Clown Attack
- Djiboutian Dragon
- Basquiat Advanced Variation
- Electric Boogaloo Accelerated
- The 4 Gnomes Opening
- Stalag Mate
Resources