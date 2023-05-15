- A remote from three Fire Sticks ago. It’s the reason why your TV sometimes turns to Tubi when you flop down on the couch.
- A sticky piece of candy that was here when you bought the couch.
- The retainer your niece lost during one of her visits.
- Two goldfish crackers. There used to be six, but you reached in between the cushion and ate four of them three weeks after they fell here.
- Three hair ties your niece lost from various visits.
- A McDonald’s Monopoly piece that you can redeem for a large fry. It expired in 2016.
- The Invisalign your niece lost during her last visit.
- The back of an earring.
- A pencil without an eraser. Probably being used on the back of an earring.
- There are a few nickels and dimes here too but they’re not that friendly. For some reason, they won’t even look at me.
- And while not a permanent resident, we enjoy it when your car keys visit us.
- The missing piece from the 10,000-piece puzzle set that took you four months to do.
- A single AirPod.
- A receipt where you bought a pencil, a Fire Stick, and AirPods.
- A McDonald’s fry.
- A business card for an upholstery and couch cleaning service.
