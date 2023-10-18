Happy Anniversary. It Has Been One Year Since Your Last Donation With the New York Blood Center. Schedule Your Next Donation Today.

The Hour Of Our Next Blood Drive Draws NEAR. Pledge Your Allegiance To The New York Blood Center And Register Now.

Has The New York Blood Center Harvested Adequate Blood This Lunar Cycle? Mayhaps. But None of It Is Your Ambrosian Vintage. Donate TODAY.

FALL Under The Spell Of The New York Blood Center’s Impending Autumn Drive. Ah-Ah-AH!

A Faustian Bargain For Your Consideration: TWO FREE TICKETS to a New York Metropolitans Baseball Contest In Exchange For Your Saccharine Blood.

Happy Birthday! Wish To Preserve Your Mortal Coil? Become One With The New York Blood Center!

The Cruel Manner In Which You HOARD Your Plasma Displeases The New York Blood Center. But No Matter. You WILL Succumb To Our Next Drive…

Witness The Irresistible Allure of The New York Blood Center’s Most Erotic Pop-Up Drive Of The Season, TONIGHT, Inside The Parlor Room of Olde Westbury Manor (Bring Your Blood).

Dine With Me, The New York Blood Center, On Oreo Thins And Mott’s Apple Juice This Very Evening.

Join The New York Blood Center (Before Sunrise), And Let This Email Correspondence Reach It’s Inevitable CLIMAX!

It Is Nearly 6 AM And I Must Lay My Body To Rest. Last Chance To Claim Those Mets Tickets, My Fledgling Familiar.

The New York Blood Center Grows Weaker. BYOB+ ASAP.

So… Hungry… Will Exchange $10 Dunkin’ Gift Card For A Drop Of Your Blood.

Was That You? Heard Something Outside But It Could’ve Been The Garbageman. Sorry, The New York Blood Center Is Writing This In An Enclosed Wooden Case Without A Light Source.

Will I Expire This Day? My Damned Soul Knows Not. This Is No Jest, But—ooh, look, a MOSQUITO!

I Am REBORN. You Have Neglected The New York Blood Center’s CRM Strategy For The Last Time. But No Matter! Our Unholy Alliance Will Be Complete.

The Location Of The New York Blood Center’s Next Drive? Your Very Home.

Need A Break? Let Me In For A Chance To Win Eternal Rest With Your Next Donation.

URGENT: There Is About To Be An Emergency Need For YOUR Lifeblood.

