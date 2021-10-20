Hello, Saginaw Pizza, may I take your order please?

IT IS OCTOBER.

…uh, yeah, that's right.

IT'S THE NIGHT OF THE SENIOR PROM. EVERYBODY IS THERE.

So, how much pizza do you want?

YOU'RE INVITED TO MY PARTY.

Okay, so that's for delivery, not take-out. Where are you located?

THE HOUSE LOOKS JUST LIKE THE ONE NEXT TO IT. AND THE ONE NEXT TO THAT.

What street?

ELM STREET.

We have a two-for-one special on meat-lovers pizza.

PIZZAS ARE BEING DUPLICATED. IS IT A DREAM? OR A NIGHTMARE?

No, the deal's real.

SOMETHING WILL BE RELEASED FROM THAT BOX. SOMETHING EVIL.

Well, it's pizzas with meat on them.

TELL ME THEIR NAMES.

There's… pepperoni, ham, bacon, and chorizo

NO ONE KNOWS WHERE IT CAME FROM.

It comes from pigs.

MINDLESS EATING MACHINES, TO STRIKE TERROR INTO THE HEARTS OF MEN. FOR MAN IS THE WARMEST PLACE TO HIDE.

For $2 more the pizzas come with extra cheese.

UNLEASH A FORCE UNLIKE ANY THE WORLD HAS EVER KNOWN.

Well, I mean, if you're lactose intolerant, then yeah. What's the name on that order?

VINCENT PRICE.

Isn't he dead?

BELLA LUGOSI.

Also dead.

BORIS KARLOFF.

Definitely dead.

AND INTRODUCING MICHAEL MEYERS.

The Love Guru guy? Cool. What would you like to drink with that? We've got Aquafina–

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT WAS SAFE TO GO BACK IN THE WATER.

How about Dr. Pepper?

BASED ON THE NOVEL BY STEPHEN KING.

That's Doctor Sleep.

THE VERY MENTION OF THE NAME.

Okay, ginger ale then. How about sides? Would you like Dip ‘n Dives with your order?

WHAT MANNER OF CREATURE IS THIS?

Breadsticks with dipping sauce. And for an extra $10 you can get an order of bbq boneless goose wings.

THEY COME FROM ANOTHER WORLD.

Nope, they're geese. From Canada. The sauce comes in mild, medium, or Some Like it Honk.

I HAVE A TASTE FOR TERROR.

Some Like it Honk it is. Would you like some Pippety Peep-Peeps?

UNKNOWABLE. UNNAMEABLE. THE ULTIMATE INSTRUMENTS OF DEATH.

It's boneless popcorn chicken.

ITS FORM IS REVEALED.

They're like nuggets, only smaller.

IN UNCOUNTED MULTITUDES.

You get a box of 12, 24, or 36.

THE CHICKENS–SOMETHING SEEMS TO BE WRONG WITH THEM.

There's nothing wrong with those chickens, Mitch.

I DON'T BELIEVE YOU.

You don't have to believe. Just beware.

WAIT…WHAT.

Your order is on its way, Mitch. I'm your biggest fan, and I know where you live.

WHO IS THIS?

I'M STANDING RIGHT BEHIND YOU, MITCH.