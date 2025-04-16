Steve Williams (’23) has authored the non-fiction text message “Room Update,” showing a Mets poster on the wall. Reviews in the group chat have been positive, with John Flag Football reacting with a “fire” emoji and Dan Work writing, “Hell yea.” Steve lives in a third floor walk-up in Brooklyn where all the doors squeak but he doesn’t even hear it anymore. Write to him at [email protected] with any trick play ideas.

Sarah Phillips (’20) has been inducted into the Trying Out New Recipes Occasionally Just to Mix It Up Association. A frequent patron of Panda Express during senior year, she has since been recognized by her neighbors down the hall as a fan of Indian food. In the grocery store, sometimes she’ll listen to a podcast. More information about her dishes can be found on her Instagram, @sphilly, along with cat pics.

Brendan Fox (’22) successfully defended his tweet, “hear me out,” about an image of Sandy Cheeks from SpongeBob SquarePants. His posts usually generate a few dozen responses, which keeps him busy during his lunch break. Follow him on X (@focks) and he’ll repost your stuff in exchange for coupon codes.

James Davis (’20) is the founder and chief creative officer of a conspiracy theory about the Slinky. James drives part-time for Uber in Dallas, where he fills in his passengers on what’s happening in the r/notjustatoy subreddit. Last month, he went to a thrift store and bought a really cool hat. James requests some Reddit gold at u/helixunderstander.

Adam Thompson (’24) was promoted to senior accounts manager of all his streaming subscriptions. After the Thompson family credit card expired, he has used his debit card to continue binge watching Ozark on Netflix, Bar Rescue on Paramount Plus, and Family Guy on Hulu (no ad plan). Since moving back home last year, Adam has seen three moose. Find him in Grand Theft Auto Online bombing the police department—after he has unloaded the dishwasher.

Amy Smith (’17) recently made partner on the winning trivia team at Bob’s Tavern in Seattle. Her areas of expertise are game shows, geography, and eavesdropping on other teams. She just bought new earrings and has been getting into watercolor painting. Contact her in person at Bob’s, back left corner, frogs on ears.

Tom Reeves (’19) of South Orange, New Jersey has become happily engaged in online poker. The two first got acquainted during a junior year lecture class, but didn’t cross paths again until he cashed out his DraftKings account. Tom works front desk at a gym in the afternoons, which allows him to gamble during the peak hours of 12-4 AM. He writes: “Sign up for a silver-tier membership at Fitness Plus and get a free hoodie! While supplies last.”

Chris McGrath (’16) was recently awarded a medal for finishing third in the 30-39 age group during a 5k fun run. Chris lives in New Hampshire with his dog and what seems like a higher-than-normal amount of spiders, but he’s cool with it. About once a month, he dreams that he’s still in school but has forgotten that he’s enrolled in a class and now has to take the final. Reach out at [email protected] and remind him that he graduated.

Eric Byrd (’18) is lead architect of the big stack of alumni magazines he flips through while in the bathroom. With the arrival of Spring 2025, his collection stands at two dozen, with all but one spared from a recent aftershave spill. Eric once briefly considered contributing a blurb about what he’s been up to. Then flushed.