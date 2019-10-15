Fundamental Economy Lite

During pre-boarding, passengers may not sit at the gate and must instead loiter at the nearest Hudson News outlet.

Passengers will board the aircraft alongside gate-checked luggage.

Seats are not pre-assigned, so once onboard, passengers must walk up and down the aisle asking, “Is this seat taken?” to find an open seat.

All in-flight magazine crosswords and Sudoku puzzles have already been filled out.

TV programming is limited to one 6-hour supercut of a goat screaming like a human man.

Bathroom access is not permitted.

Prime Steerage

Looking to travel on a shoestring budget? Prime Steerage is $16 cheaper than our Basic Economy fare, and you won't have to sacrifice comfort for savings. Here’s the breakdown:

Passengers travel in the cargo hold below the main deck.

Standard meal and snack options are not served in the lower deck, but Prime Steerage passengers may purchase any bread roll unopened by Economy passengers for $85.

For a modest $200 add-on fee, Prime Steerage passengers may borrow a broken folding chair to sit on, but must stow it for takeoff and landing, and hold on to whatever they can.

Earplugs are recommended (not provided) as noise can occasionally be a concern.

Executive BinSpace

For those select small-bodied passengers really looking to cut costs, Executive BinSpace will shave a cool $17 off our Basic Economy fare. Here are the deets:

Passengers travel in an unoccupied overhead compartment.

Passengers may purchase 2-packs of moist towelettes to insulate their body from sharp corners and sliding luggage for $100.

Executive bin dimensions are 26.5 inches by 12 inches—especially suitable for kids!

Platinum RoofRack

For our adventurous customers knee-deep in debilitating debt but needing to fly somewhere literally inaccessible by land, our RoofRack option whittles $18 off our Basic Economy fare (before taxes; after taxes the cost goes up $50). The fine print:

Passengers are strapped to a tin-alloy rack attached to the roof of the plane.

Passengers may purchase oxygen for an additional fee—credit or debit cards only (no cash), double rewards points for signing up for our airline credit card in-flight.

Safety video and in-flight announcements must be listened to via a cup on a string.

Carry-on luggage (additional $4,000) must be hugged tightly to the chest.

