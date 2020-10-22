Oct 22, 2020: 30 New Corporate Buzzwords

Impact: I’m packed but have no place to go.

Corporate Synergy: Everyone equally bored on a Zoom meeting.

Core Competency: Perfecting your quarantini.

Incentivize: When that odor tells you it’s time to take a shower.

Cloud or Cloud-Based: Drunken haze.

Best in Class: You can set-up the kids' Zoom classroom.

Move the Needle: You’ve taken up knitting.

Ecosystem: Your house after eight months in lockdown.

Best Practices: Teaching your kids how to make your quarantini.

Working in Silos: You're taking a nap.

In the Weeds: You found your teenager's stash.

Machine Learning: Teaching your spouse how to use the dishwasher.

Influencer: The first one to bring the flu home during this nightmare year.

Boil the Ocean: You're having fish for dinner.

In the Loop: You've lassoed the kids.

Blue Sky: Something you haven't seen since you've been in lockdown.

360 Review: Groundhog Day.

Early Adopters: The line you wished you’d gotten into to get the better kids than the ones you’re in lockdown with.

Buy-In: What you’re doing online instead of working.

Swim Lane: You have a POOL?!

Lots of Moving Parts: You’ve had too much to drink and it shows.

Game Changer: He who controls the remote.

Next-Gen: Jennifer, the crazy woman who's ranting again on Nextdoor.

Optics: What you're picking out of your kids' hair.

Scalable: The laundry pile has reached new heights.

Holistic Approach: You've holed up in the bathroom to get some privacy.

Leverage: The proper amount of exertion to get the cork out of the wine bottle.

All Hands on Deck: It's time to disinfect everyone's hands again.

30,000 Foot View: Physical distancing.

Vertical: You’ve gotten out of bed.

Sept 4, 2020: 17 New Corporate Buzzwords

Bandwidth: The absolute maximum that your sweatpant waistband will stretch.

Disrupter: When one of your kids walks in on you and your husband having “sexy time.”

Bleeding Edge: When you try to shave your legs after months of neglect.

Drilling Down: Fishing out the olive in your “quarantini.”

Deep Dive: When you have to reach way down in your freezer to get the last ice cream bar.

Outside the Box: The outside of where your spouse will be living after this pandemic is over.

Ideate: What you say after having several glasses of wine when you tell someone that you’ve eaten.

Unpack: Unloading what Amazon has delivered today.

Wheelhouse: You’ve decided to go live in your car.

Out-of-Pocket: No place to hide your candy bar from your kids.

Low-Hanging Fruit: Food your kids are forced to gather from any source when you’re too tired to cook. Not limited to just fruit.

First-to-Market: Senior shopping hours.

Taking it Offline: Putting away the laundry you hung in the living room when the dryer died.

Open the Kimono: Someone forgot to tie their bathrobe before the Zoom call!

Tiger Team: The person who beats out the rest to get the last bowl of Frosted Flakes.

Burning Platform: Dinner you cooked. On a plate.

Drinking the Kool-Aid: You’ve run out of wine.