Oct 22, 2020: 30 New Corporate Buzzwords
Impact: I’m packed but have no place to go.
Corporate Synergy: Everyone equally bored on a Zoom meeting.
Core Competency: Perfecting your quarantini.
Incentivize: When that odor tells you it’s time to take a shower.
Cloud or Cloud-Based: Drunken haze.
Best in Class: You can set-up the kids' Zoom classroom.
Move the Needle: You’ve taken up knitting.
Ecosystem: Your house after eight months in lockdown.
Best Practices: Teaching your kids how to make your quarantini.
Working in Silos: You're taking a nap.
In the Weeds: You found your teenager's stash.
Machine Learning: Teaching your spouse how to use the dishwasher.
Influencer: The first one to bring the flu home during this nightmare year.
Boil the Ocean: You're having fish for dinner.
In the Loop: You've lassoed the kids.
Blue Sky: Something you haven't seen since you've been in lockdown.
360 Review: Groundhog Day.
Early Adopters: The line you wished you’d gotten into to get the better kids than the ones you’re in lockdown with.
Buy-In: What you’re doing online instead of working.
Swim Lane: You have a POOL?!
Lots of Moving Parts: You’ve had too much to drink and it shows.
Game Changer: He who controls the remote.
Next-Gen: Jennifer, the crazy woman who's ranting again on Nextdoor.
Optics: What you're picking out of your kids' hair.
Scalable: The laundry pile has reached new heights.
Holistic Approach: You've holed up in the bathroom to get some privacy.
Leverage: The proper amount of exertion to get the cork out of the wine bottle.
All Hands on Deck: It's time to disinfect everyone's hands again.
30,000 Foot View: Physical distancing.
Vertical: You’ve gotten out of bed.
Sept 4, 2020: 17 New Corporate Buzzwords
Bandwidth: The absolute maximum that your sweatpant waistband will stretch.
Disrupter: When one of your kids walks in on you and your husband having “sexy time.”
Bleeding Edge: When you try to shave your legs after months of neglect.
Drilling Down: Fishing out the olive in your “quarantini.”
Deep Dive: When you have to reach way down in your freezer to get the last ice cream bar.
Outside the Box: The outside of where your spouse will be living after this pandemic is over.
Ideate: What you say after having several glasses of wine when you tell someone that you’ve eaten.
Unpack: Unloading what Amazon has delivered today.
Wheelhouse: You’ve decided to go live in your car.
Out-of-Pocket: No place to hide your candy bar from your kids.
Low-Hanging Fruit: Food your kids are forced to gather from any source when you’re too tired to cook. Not limited to just fruit.
First-to-Market: Senior shopping hours.
Taking it Offline: Putting away the laundry you hung in the living room when the dryer died.
Open the Kimono: Someone forgot to tie their bathrobe before the Zoom call!
Tiger Team: The person who beats out the rest to get the last bowl of Frosted Flakes.
Burning Platform: Dinner you cooked. On a plate.
Drinking the Kool-Aid: You’ve run out of wine.