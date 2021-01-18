1

. “SEX! Now That We Have Your Attention… Who’s Doing It, Who’s Wanting It, and Why You Shouldn’t Even Think About It”

2. “Your Enemy’s Offspring? It’s What’s for Dinner! You’ll Never Look at Pot Pies the Same Way Again”

3. “He Wanted His Friend to Stay, Asked His Wife to Help—Now She’s in Prison, and a Marauding Bear is on the Loose”

4. “They Thought They Had a Tyrant Problem… Then THIS Happened”

5. “Now That’s an Ass!”

6. “This Isn’t Disney’s Magic Kingdom: Top 10 Do’s and Don’ts When Shipwrecked on the Island of a Vengeful Sorcerer”

7. “Before Dressing Up (Like a Man) for Your Crush, What You Need to Know”

8. “Best (and Worst) Ways to Lose a Few Pounds—A Lawyer (and a Money-Lender) Weigh In”

9. “He Went to War but Had to Come Home to Find His Enemies… and His Mommy Issues…and Bloodshed!”

10. “Is Thinking Too Much Bad for You? These Danes May Have the Answer”

11. “20 Things Parents Should Never Apologize For… and Two They Probably Should”

12. “She Looked into Atkins, Keto, and Vegan, but Married Petruccio Instead, and This is Her Body and Her Mindset Today!”

Answers:

1. Measure for Measure

2. Titus Andronicus

3. The Winter’s Tale

4. Julius Caesar

5. A Midsummer Night’s Dream

6. The Tempest

7. Twelfth Night

8. The Merchant of Venice

9. Coriolanus

10. Hamlet

11. Romeo and Juliet

12. The Taming of the Shrew