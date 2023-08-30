- Every position you try is somehow the wrong one.
- Things that should be lubricated are decidedly not, and vice versa.
- Any instructions are sparse and/or borderline incomprehensible.
- You’re tempted to reach for a strong drink but know it would make things even more difficult.
- There’s copious sweating.
- Leaning against the wall for better support seemed like a solid plan until it backfired.
- Flipping it over absolutely does not help, either.
- In retrospect, the delicious meatballs you enjoyed a few hours ago were the high point of the evening—and perhaps a poor choice for the physical undertaking to follow.
- One word: friction.
- There’s an odd squeaking noise coming from somewhere, but you’re just going to try your best to ignore it for now.
- At least one limb is starting to cramp up.
- You’ve tried it by hand and you’ve tried with power tools and neither is doing the trick.
- Okay, maybe placing some pillows underneath will help get the angle right?
- No matter what, the hole simply is not lining up.
- You used to think every type of screw was basically interchangeable but now realize there are a lot of design and technique subtleties that make a huge difference.
1-15: Awkward hookup
1-15: Assembling an IKEA dresser
