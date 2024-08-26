- Having too many or too few people creates undeniable awkwardness
- Someone in the room is acting as the leader, and no one is having it
- You desperately want to “rage quit”
- There’s always one person obsessed with following the rules
- Doodling might be involved
- The “banker” might be cooking the books
- The “banker” might go to jail
- Somebody’s playing footsie under the table
- Everyone is getting paid a different salary
- You try to communicate with your face to someone across the table, but getting caught is a big risk
- There’s always a tattletale
- Mediocre snacks are involved
- Sabra Hummus may be the mediocre snack in question
- “Does anyone have a pencil?”
- You’re starting to think life is just one big game
1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 15: Bored in a meeting
2, 3, 4, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14: Playing a board game
