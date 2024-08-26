  1. Having too many or too few people creates undeniable awkwardness
  2. Someone in the room is acting as the leader, and no one is having it
  3. You desperately want to “rage quit”
  4. There’s always one person obsessed with following the rules
  5. Doodling might be involved
  6. The “banker” might be cooking the books
  7. The “banker” might go to jail
  8. Somebody’s playing footsie under the table
  9. Everyone is getting paid a different salary
  10. You try to communicate with your face to someone across the table, but getting caught is a big risk
  11. There’s always a tattletale
  12. Mediocre snacks are involved
  13. Sabra Hummus may be the mediocre snack in question
  14. “Does anyone have a pencil?”
  15. You’re starting to think life is just one big game

1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 15: Bored in a meeting
2, 3, 4, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14: Playing a board game

