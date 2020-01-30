Our guide to this season’s hottest hairstyles will have you looking fresher than an aquarium after a water change and more dazzling than the scream of a pubescent sun conure.
Low Ponytail (Women)
How to pull it off: Own three geckos.
How to accessorize: Take it to the next level by painting your fingernails with highlighters.
Who’s got the look: Your pansexual teenaged cousin.
Low Ponytail (Men)
How to pull it off: Own one iguana or one young boa constrictor.
How to accessorize: Jeans cut with kitchen scissors into shorts are a must. This look can be dressed up by dying your beard or dressed down by completely neglecting to shave.
Who’s got the look: Approximately half a dozen lone men for every state fair and flea market.
Shoulder-length, Uncombed (Women)
How to pull it off: Own multiple freshwater aquariums and name every fish except for schooling fish, which are given collective names.
How to accessorize: Your fish are your accessories of course! But consider adding your locally crafted glass bowl of medical-grade weed to the mix!
Who’s got the look: Precocious, if overindulged, children and biology majors.
Shoulder-length, Uncombed (Men)
How to pull it off: Own one moderately-sized aquarium illegally stocked with a single striped bass.
How to accessorize: A vape with camo trim.
Who’s got the look: Rural metalheads.
Cute Pixie Cut That Turned into a Mullet After a Week Due to the Unusually Low Hairline on Your Neck
How to pull it off: You can’t. You rescue a 28-year-old macaw who will stay with you until you’re old.
How to accessorize: The sky is the limit here. Think transition lenses, second ear piercing, or a tattoo of a treble clef on your wrist.
Who’s got the look: Uncool aunts, public school administrators, you when you tried to pull off a pixie cut.
Bowl Cut
How to pull it off: This truly versatile style is great for all ages, sexes, and genders, as long as they are owners of ants.
How to accessorize: The classic magnifying glass goes a long way here. Be sure to pair it with an age-appropriate inability to relate to others.
Who’s got the look: Kids. Adults with a bowl and a dream.
Mullet by Choice
How to pull it off: Own a room of venomous and poisonous creatures, including, but not limited to: centipedes, asps, tarantulas, and scorpions. We’re talking tanks floor to ceiling.
How to accessorize: The usual: Snake tongs, snake hooks, snake bag, snake gloves—but in fun colors.
Who’s got the look: The only person in the United States since 1986 to be hospitalized by a Malayan pit viper.