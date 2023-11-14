Q: What is my hourglass for?

A: Your hourglass measures time.

Q: How much time?

A: One hour. That is why it’s called an “hour glass.”

Q: What is my hourglass made out of?

A: Glass. That is why it’s called an “hour glass.”

Q: What is inside of my hourglass?

A: Sand. Some philosophers think this is implied in the name “hourglass,” since glass is superheated sand, but those philosophers have never worked customer service. Nothing can be implied.

Q: How do I use my new hourglass?

A: Place it on a flat surface. Make sure the sand is all collected on one side. Then, turn it upside down.

Q: Do I need to time the hourglass?

A: No. That would be redundant.

Q: If I don’t time the hourglass, how will I know how long it runs for?

A: It runs for an hour.

Q: What if I need to measure in increments other than an hour?

A: Then you don’t need an hourglass. Instead, try a watch.

Q: I knocked the hourglass over and it stopped running. How do I know when my hour is over?

A: Pick the hourglass up and right it. The timing will continue from there.

Q: My hourglass isn’t measuring a full hour. Why?

A: This may be due to user error. Is the sand fully drained before you flip the hourglass over? If not, wait for it to drain, then turn it.

Q: My hourglass is drained but time is still passing. Why?

A: The hourglass does not cause time to pass. It simply measures its passage.

Q: My hourglass has stopped telling time!

A: Turn it over. This will begin a new hour.

Q: Can I eat the sand?

A: If you eat the sand, the hourglass will stop telling time. Also, sand is not edible. But you’re the customer here. You can do whatever you want.

