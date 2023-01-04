redsoxfangreg

I can’t eat pancakes. Spikes my insulin. Please don’t post recipes that aren’t tailored to my specific dietary needs.

DavidinCincy

Pancakes?! Why not mashed potatoes? Who makes pancakes for dinner, especially Thanksgiving dinner? Next you’ll suggest we stop making turkey! This newspaper has gotten too woke. I know no one suggested making these pancakes for Thanksgiving dinner, but when you start suggesting recipes, it’s a slippery slope to wokeness!

EsterBakes

This had FAR too much flour! I doubled the amount of flour and had to cut it in HALF. Once I did that, the recipe worked perfectly. Please adjust.

Aimee

Yuck. I hate all pancakes. Did not like. Don’t make me cook recipes I know I won’t like!

[email protected]

The year was 1956, and I was in Hawaii for a Pearl Harbor reenactment that went HORRIBLY wrong (not enough people wore sunscreen). Long story short, I can never eat pineapple upside down cake again. But these pancakes were tasty! Would make again!

Rusty

Is this recipe gluten free? I’m not gluten intolerant, but if I stop posting comments on websites, I’m afraid I’ll disappear. Posting comments on websites is the only way I can be sure I’m still real. Sometimes I write incendiary comments on articles just to provoke a response. The temporary release I gain from knowing I’m still alive is enough to allow me to rest my eyes without fear of becoming part of the ether. I’m not a hateful person, I just live in a constant state of existential dread. The pandemic has been rough on me. These pancakes don’t have pronouns and NEITHER SHOULD YOU!!!

Collette

I didn’t grow up calling them pancakes. We called them crepes. But these didn’t taste like crepes, they were far too thick, almost like pancakes. This is a bad recipe.

GEORGE CAMPBELL

HOW DO I GET BACK TO THE CROSSWORD PUZZLE?!?? I’VE BEEN STUCK ON THIS SITE FOR TWO HOURS. THIS IS GOING TO BE MY WORST SUNDAY CROSSWORD PUZZLE TIME YET!

Tina R

Can you add chocolate chips to these? I did and it tasted good. I’m just asking if that’s allowed. I don’t want to get into any trouble. I’m usually a law abiding citizen, except for that one time I drove drunk. I forgot to ask if I was allowed to do that. Now I always ask. I hope it’s not too late, I got in a lot of trouble for driving without asking about alcohol first.

Emily Peters

This recipe was good, but I made a few tweaks to make it great. First I subbed gravy for buttermilk… much tastier. I replaced the sugar, baking soda, and baking powder with peas, carrots, and chicken. Lastly, instead of cooking on a buttered griddle, I baked it in a pie crust at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. The resulting pot pie was to die for! Agree with posters above, why would pancakes need pronouns? This newspaper has gotten too woke.

