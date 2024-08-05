Greetings! Welcome to our boutique hotel in this burgeoning American city.

Here at The Lumber Mill, our commitment to being absolutely unique is unrivaled compared to other boutique hotels who have the exact same ideas. For starters, our namesake pays homage to our city’s historic commercial industry—woodworking—which was decimated by industrialization in the 1870s. But without that catastrophic hit to our once-thriving community, you wouldn’t be where you are today: enjoying a beautiful boutique hotel in a revitalizing downtown at the heart of a burgeoning American city.

This hotel isn’t like those big hotel chains with their stale recycled air and cold continental breakfast offerings. We have black-and-white tiled floors and decorative couches in the lobby that no one ever sits on. Sure, other boutique hotels might take this same approach to interior design, but does their lobby also double as an art gallery for local artists? That’s what sets us apart.

You may have noticed our hotel has a signature scent: an exclusive blend of lavender blended with more lavender. It’s so intoxicating that you may feel disoriented, wondering, “Which burgeoning American city am I in, exactly? Portland, Maine? Charleson, South Carolina?” It doesn’t matter. What matters is that you’re having a unique experience in this beautiful boutique hotel that could not possibly be confused with every other boutique hotel in a burgeoning American city.

Just relax and enjoy your stay here, at The Eclectic, a boutique hotel tucked away on the westside of a revitalizing downtown in a burgeoning American city. Our namesake pays homage to the city’s diverse performance arts scene, which includes a mid-sized music venue for former arena rockers on a downward spiral and not one but two spoken word open mics at artisanal coffee shops.

During your stay, we hope you’ll enjoy a drink at The Eclectic’s cocktail bar, The Toothpick. This cocktail bar isn’t like other cocktail bars at boutique hotels because our 27-year-old bartender with tasteful tattoos knows a lot about vermouth. We also make our margaritas with mezcal instead of tequila—no other boutique hotel is really doing that. That’s because this boutique hotel is bespoke. Handmade. Tailor-made. Locally infused. We don’t just welcome guests in, we tell them a story. Above all else, we are storytellers.

As you finish your last sip of a mezcal margarita, you may find yourself in a state of panic, trying to deduce which burgeoning American city you’re in. Fear not! You’re simply a well-traveled person with a penchant for boutique hotels, of which ours is unlike any other.

Which is why we know you’re in for some once-in-a-lifetime memories here at The Orchard. Our namesake pays homage to an apple orchard that used to be on this very plot of land in—Boise, Idaho? Asheville, North Carolina? It doesn’t matter. What matters is that we’ve outfitted our rooms with repurposed elementary school lockers for extra storage and are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint with plant-based toilet paper.

And while we strive to make your stay here at The Orchard as comfortable as possible, we hope you’ll enjoy all the amenities that our burgeoning American city has to offer. Step out into our revitalizing downtown and you’ll find a local brewery, food trucks, and a minor league baseball stadium—you don’t see that just anywhere!

In fact, during your stay you might even daydream of what it would be like to actually live in this burgeoning American city. Unfortunately, you’ll soon find housing is wildly unaffordable—unless you’re planning on buying a house as an investment and turning it into an Airbnb. But please don’t do that! It would detract from business at this boutique hotel, which isn’t like an Airbnb because there are more rooms.

We want to thank you for your stay with us. Without you, there would be no reason to have this beautiful boutique hotel—and this burgeoning American city wouldn’t be nearly as burgeoning as it is today.

As you travel to other burgeoning American cities, please consider staying at one of our sister boutique hotel properties: The Lumber Mill and The Eclectic. You’ll find that they aren’t anything like this boutique hotel.

