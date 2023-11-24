- “I reckon this town is technically big enough for the both of us, but we will have to squeeze, just a little”
- “I reckon this town is big enough for the both of us, but not the both of us and Kevin, and while, admittedly, Kevin is the one taking up the most room, I just don’t feel like discussing it with him.”
- “I reckon this town is big enough for the both of us, but it’s the wrong shape.”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big enough for The Both of Us, my start-up concept for a novelty cowboy singles bar.”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big enough for me to give you a horsey ride indoors.”
- “I reckon this town is too big for the both of us. I said, I reckon this town is… I said I reckon this town… What?! You’re gonna have to come closer. I can’t hear you either! This is kind of what I was talking a- I said, I can’t hear you!”
- “I reckon this town ain’t wide enough for the both of us. We’re gonna have to walk single file.”
- “I reckon this town is big enough for the both of us but it ain’t got good enough traffic control design.”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big enough for a self-sustaining tourist economy”
- “I reckon this town ain’t got a vibrant enough table tennis community for the both of us. Oh, you don’t play table tennis? Well, never mind.”
- “I reckon that town ain’t big enough for the both of us. It’s a good thing we’re instead in this much larger town.”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big enough for the both of us and my collection of matching cowboy hats, spurred boots and colored bandanas, as well as my many autographed six-shooters, my three houses made entirely out of leather, my denim table-tennis court,my life-size replica of the Alamo, my- where are you going? I’m still listing things!”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big enough for- oh, that’s your model train set, not a town? I knew that.”
- “I reckon this town is currently too big for the both of us, but it will shrink in the wash to fit.”
- “I reckon I’m using the size of this town as a metaphor for our conflicting emotional and economic needs. The town is, literally speaking, significantly larger than either of us.”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big enough for the both of us, even though it’s got a convenient location within walking distance of the train and a beautiful art deco design.”
- “I reckon this town is just right for the both of us. I mean, unless you think it’s not. Oh, that is what you think, isn’t it… yeah, no, you’re right. There’s not nearly enough space. That’s what I meant to say.”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big enou– Oh, that’s the model train set again? Wow, you’ve really changed it around a lot.”
- “I reckon this town is big enough for who we really are, but not for the people we pretend to be in order to allay the fears and insecurities that we will never admit to.”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big enough. Not even for the both of us. Just, in general. That is too small for a town to be.”
- “I reckon this town is big enough for the both of us, but not if we ever had children. Were you ever interested in the idea of… no, me neither. Of course not. We’re just rival cowboys. Why would we ever have children together?”
- “I reckon this model train set ain’t big enough for the one of you, so I bought you some extra parts for it. I reckon you might like putting it together. You always make such cool things. I like the things you make…”
- “I reckon this town… uh… I forgot what I was gonna say. Anyway, uh… would you like to play table tennis sometime?”
- “I reckon this town ain’t big, but it’s enough for the both of us.”
