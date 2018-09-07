- Is there anything truly wrong about a kickback if it comes from a close childhood friend?
- Has “habeas corpus” ever been translated into English?
- Is putting lead in a river illegal if it was by far the easiest place to dispose of the lead without too many people noticing?
- Is there a Supreme Court bowling team called “Divided Court-United Ballers?” If not, why?
- If a cousin, let’s call him Gary, never returned the Camry bought with taxpayer money that you lent him seven years ago, who is in the wrong, legally speaking?
- I named my daughter Penelope. A month later, my neighbor named her daughter Penelope. Do I have a copyright infringement case there?
- I have seen every episode of Night Court and The Good Wife. Which legal series did you find more realistic?
- If somebody tells me the ending to a Star Wars movie after I clearly said, “No spoilers,” what legal recourse do I have?
- Do you ever have absolutely no opinion on a case and then call your mom and go with her idea?
- Have you ever submitted a word or phrase to Urban Dictionary? If so, what and was it accepted?
- Citing specific case law, why are you more qualified for the court than both Judge Judy and Judge Mathis?
- Have you ever thrown a surprise party for a lawyer by yelling, “I’ll see you in my chambers!” and then he opens the door to your office and all his friends are there?
- As someone with excellent judgment, do you think it’s possible to enjoy Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible films without endorsing his crazy Scientology?
- Do you agree that the National League’s forcing pitchers to hit is compelled speech, and, therefore, a violation of the First Amendment?
- If we added three judges to the Supreme Court, would you be open to doing a playful calendar for charity?
