Is there anything truly wrong about a kickback if it comes from a close childhood friend?

Has “habeas corpus” ever been translated into English?

Is putting lead in a river illegal if it was by far the easiest place to dispose of the lead without too many people noticing?

Is there a Supreme Court bowling team called “Divided Court-United Ballers?” If not, why?

If a cousin, let’s call him Gary, never returned the Camry bought with taxpayer money that you lent him seven years ago, who is in the wrong, legally speaking?

I named my daughter Penelope. A month later, my neighbor named her daughter Penelope. Do I have a copyright infringement case there?

I have seen every episode of Night Court and The Good Wife. Which legal series did you find more realistic?

If somebody tells me the ending to a Star Wars movie after I clearly said, “No spoilers,” what legal recourse do I have?

Do you ever have absolutely no opinion on a case and then call your mom and go with her idea?

Have you ever submitted a word or phrase to Urban Dictionary? If so, what and was it accepted?

Citing specific case law, why are you more qualified for the court than both Judge Judy and Judge Mathis?

Have you ever thrown a surprise party for a lawyer by yelling, “I’ll see you in my chambers!” and then he opens the door to your office and all his friends are there?

As someone with excellent judgment, do you think it’s possible to enjoy Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible films without endorsing his crazy Scientology?

Do you agree that the National League’s forcing pitchers to hit is compelled speech, and, therefore, a violation of the First Amendment?

If we added three judges to the Supreme Court, would you be open to doing a playful calendar for charity?

