Actual Word: Package
Pronounced: “Peekage”: An accidental exposure of flesh or undergarments due to missing or loose clothing fastener(s).
Actual Word: Gyro
Pronounced: “Ji-Roh”: When someone becomes motion sick and vomits such as during an amusement park ride. e.g., “Dude, you totally jirohed!”
Also Pronounced: “Gear-Roh”: A 1970s hybrid game of horseshoes and frisbee involving throwing jagged iron discs through staked hoops. Discontinued due to personal injury litigation in 1988.
Actual Word: Equinox
Pronounced: “E-Qua-Nix”: The time when, twice a year, aliens visit Earth to gather objects for their scavenger hunt games.
Actual Word: Mischievous
Pronounced: “Miss Chievious”: A matronly woman known for her cunning deceit and love of fine cheeses.
Actual Word: Futon
Pronounced: “Fruit-On”: An exceptional blend of healthy and yummy. The nutritionally balanced, socially impactful, economically sustainable snack for active people on the go!
Actual Word: Epicenter
Pronounced: “Epic Center”: Multi-use stadium located in Atlanta, Georgia where kick-ass shit happens.
Actual Word: Jalapeños
Pronounced “Jalapanos”: A series of small volcanic islands off the coast of Ecuador where Cuba gets their vintage automobiles.
Actual Word: Thermostat
Pronounced: “Thermomostat”: A temperature-sensitive device with a mercury-containing bulb used in the 1930s to determine whether walls are running a fever.
Actual Word: Popeye
Pronounced: “Pupeye”: When a dog looks at you with an extra adorable expression.
Actual Word: Fajitas
Pronounced: “Fah-Jitas”: An extremely deadly mosquito-borne infectious disease typically affecting tropical and subtropical regions.
Actual Word: Macabre
Pronounced: “Macka-Bray”: An ornate wallpaper design of Indian origin featured prominently in the stories of Edgar Allan Poe.
Actual Word: Depiction
Pronounced: “De-pic-tation”: The act of cropping your ex from an otherwise decent photo of yourself.
Actual Word: Giardiniera
Pronounced: “Just give me the hot peppers… the mild hot peppers.”
