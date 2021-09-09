- Two pink lines: This is a positive result, meaning COVID-19 was detected. Please contact your healthcare provider.
- One pink line: This is a negative result, meaning COVID-19 was not detected. It is possible to receive a false nega– oh, and you’re already leaving for the bars again.
- Three pink lines: You have COVID, and also you’re pregnant.
- Pink circle: You don’t have COVID, but you do have ringworm? Gross.
- Plus sign: Yep, still pregnant.
- Wiggly smudge: You spilled coffee on the test.
- Three pink lines, a pink circle, a plus sign, and a check mark: You’ve tested positive for, like, everything. You might want to start contacting past sexual partners.
- Red, everywhere: You’re type O if you were wondering, but also this isn’t a blood test so please, please put the knife away.
- Thin blue line: You’re more than a little bit racist.
- Three dots, three lines, and then three dots again: This is just morse code.
- Black spot: You’re a character in Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery,” and you’ve just drawn very poorly.
- A+: Good for you, smarty pants!
- Upside-down triangle: Yield for oncoming traffic.
- Scales: Were you born in October? Because you’re such a Libra. Mars is in retrograde, so watch out for some exciting changes in your love life 😉
- A Miranda: You’re independent, smart, driven, and let’s face it, kind of a tightass.
- Skull: A dark and ominous portent. Danger and strife lie ahead.
- Penis: LMAO.
- Ouroboros: You know, we’re not really sure what this one means either.
- Plus sign: Again, you’re definitely pregnant. And George the UberEats delivery guy is for sure the father.
- Total = $17.99: This is your CVS receipt.
MORE LIKE THIS