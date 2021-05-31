Panic! At the Disco:

I Write Instagram Posts Not TikToks

Blink 182:

All the Small Aches

Simple Plan:

I’m Just a Kid, Please Stop Asking If I’ll Have Kids

Paramore:

Misery Slack Channel

Fall Out Boy

Thnks for the Svngn Blnc

My Chemical Romance:

I’m Not Okay (Should I Go Back to Grad School)

All Time Low:

Dear Maria, Count Me Out, I Have a Baby Shower That Day

Green Day:

Crate and Barrel Case

Avril Lavigne:

CyKlist Gui

Good Charlotte:

Lifestyles of the Insured & Student-Debtless

The Offspring:

She’s Got a Therapist for Her Issues

Fountains of Wayne:

Stacy’s Mom (Moved to Boca Raton)