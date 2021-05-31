Panic! At the Disco:
I Write Instagram Posts Not TikToks
Blink 182:
All the Small Aches
Simple Plan:
I’m Just a Kid, Please Stop Asking If I’ll Have Kids
Paramore:
Misery Slack Channel
Fall Out Boy
Thnks for the Svngn Blnc
My Chemical Romance:
I’m Not Okay (Should I Go Back to Grad School)
All Time Low:
Dear Maria, Count Me Out, I Have a Baby Shower That Day
Green Day:
Crate and Barrel Case
Avril Lavigne:
CyKlist Gui
Good Charlotte:
Lifestyles of the Insured & Student-Debtless
The Offspring:
She’s Got a Therapist for Her Issues
Fountains of Wayne:
Stacy’s Mom (Moved to Boca Raton)
MORE LIKE THIS