|You can’t remember how broadcast TV works
|Al Roker asks, “Who’s cooking?”
|Marching band from Texas
|Child doesn’t know what Pillsbury Doughboy is
|“Thank you first responders!”
|Jimmy Fallon Muppet bounces his way through song
|Mom makes a comment about how cold everyone looks
|Child misses the Bluey balloon (Had to use the restroom)
|Hoda Kotb does a secret signal for her kids
|“When we come back…The Rockettes will perform” (They won’t)
|Celebrity you’ve never heard of
|Commercial for a cruise line
|FREE SPACE
Leaf confetti
|Commercial for a jewelry company
|Celebrity you know!
|You miss the Rockette performance (Had to use the restroom)
|Savannah Guthrie comes back from commercial break wearing a hat
|Broadway number goes on for way too long
|The closed captioning doesn’t match the audio
|Reba McEntire records a special message from her kitchen
|“People coming together”
|Marching band from South Carolina
|Al Roker pretends to chase after something
|You forgot you had rolls in the oven!
|Idina Menzel
