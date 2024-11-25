B I N G O
You can’t remember how broadcast TV works Al Roker asks, “Who’s cooking?” Marching band from Texas Child doesn’t know what Pillsbury Doughboy is “Thank you first responders!”
Jimmy Fallon Muppet bounces his way through song Mom makes a comment about how cold everyone looks Child misses the Bluey balloon (Had to use the restroom) Hoda Kotb does a secret signal for her kids “When we come back…The Rockettes will perform” (They won’t)
Celebrity you’ve never heard of Commercial for a cruise line FREE SPACE

Leaf confetti

 Commercial for a jewelry company Celebrity you know!
You miss the Rockette performance (Had to use the restroom) Savannah Guthrie comes back from commercial break wearing a hat Broadway number goes on for way too long The closed captioning doesn’t match the audio Reba McEntire records a special message from her kitchen
“People coming together” Marching band from South Carolina Al Roker pretends to chase after something You forgot you had rolls in the oven! Idina Menzel

 

