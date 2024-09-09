Light-blue plastic bottle narrower in the middle with a seductive shape perhaps a fertility symbol and easy to grasp.

It’s just water.

Label depicting snow-covered mountains with a stream pouring down a bit to the right of center to a small waterfall and a series of rapids with a green meadow in the foreground surrounded by aspens with grazing deer standing to the left but facing to the right.

It’s just water.

Convenient, easy-to-open resealable plastic cap in a clear blue color a shade between the bottle itself and the overall palette of the label with a short poignant phrase inscribed inside for your eyes only.

It’s just water.

Thirst-quenching lightly carbonated infused with a blend of tropical fruits enhanced with vitamins and minerals perfectly natural and good for you.

It’s just water.

$4.99 for a half liter but you don’t have the funds to pay because you have run out of money before you have run out of month or they tore down your tent city and you have nowhere to sleep or you have an addiction you can’t beat on your own or a mental health challenge but there is a six-month waiting list for treatment or your country is a kleptocracy or has been invaded by the neighboring kleptocracy or you are the wrong color or religion or ethnicity or you smell bad or you are on the wrong side of the border or there are no borders or you are hiding from the militia that butchered your family.

It’s just not your water.

