September

F

REE ARTICLE 1“Check Out This Really Big Plate of Spaghetti” (9/1/20)It seemed like an excellent decision at the time. It was a really big plate.

FREE ARTICLE 2

“Opinion: Bring Back Ending Plural Product Names with the Letter ‘Z'” (9/4/20)

It was a bold claim and I wanted to read why they believed this. Honestly, their arguments didn’t hold water.

FREE ARTICLE 3

“An Electoral Map Where Every State is the Same Color” (9/5/20)

I was curious what the point of this exercise was. Maybe there would be some data points about the upcoming election that would foreshadow its outcome? It turns out it was just a big map of the United States colored green for no reason.

FREE ARTICLE 4

“War Continues Overseas” (9/5/20)

I like to stay informed on armed conflicts the United States is involved with, so I clicked on this. It turns out this is a generic article The New York Times publishes every week verbatim.

FREE ARTICLE 5

“We’ve Invented a Brand New Celeb and Now They’re In Love” (9/7/20)

Listen, I’d like to lie and tell you that I’m above reading celebrity gossip columns. But I wanted to learn more about this new celebrity! I don’t remember their name but they were definitely a musician or an actor or a youtuber or a model.

ARTICLE WHERE I HIT THE PAYWALL

“The One Food You Eat Every Day That Will Make COVID Kill You” (9/8/20)

This one looked important. Wonder what the food could’ve been.

October

FREE ARTICLE 1

“Chicken Fries Are Back at Burger King” (10/1/20)

I was convinced that I would kick off October being frugal about which articles I read, but somehow I wasted my first free article on an advertisement.

FREE ARTICLE 2

“Profile: We Indulged This Man Pretending to Be a Swing Voter” (10/4/20)

I’m mad I wasted a click on this article and at the same time encouraged The New York Times to continue publishing articles like this.

FREE ARTICLE 3

“Seattle Seahawks Defeat 49ers 31-20” (10/4/20)

Even bigger waste of a click than I bargained for. This was an article about a Madden game the author had played, and not an actual football game.

FREE ARTICLE 4

“Opinion: I Had the Weirdest Dream Last Night” (10/8/20)

Normally I zone out when people describe their dreams. Not sure why I clicked this one.

FREE ARTICLE 5

“War Continues Overseas” (10/10/20)

Fool me twice, shame on me.

ARTICLE WHERE I HIT THE PAYWALL

“I’ve Had the Biggest Crush on You Ever Since 7th Grade English Class” (10/10/20)

I know I messed up big time this month… but at least have the decency to show me who the author of this piece was.

November

FREE ARTICLE 1

“Opinion: Mayors Should Have to Wear Big Sashes Again” (11/2/20)

Very glad I read this, actually. This is now my strongest belief.

FREE ARTICLE 2

“War Continues Overseas” (11/2/20)

Honestly, I deserve this.

FREE ARTICLE 3

“From the Archive: Wisconsin Vote Totals” (11/3/20)

It was an odd choice by The New York Times to re-publish this article from 1988 on Election Day but I was encouraged to see Mike Dukakis in the lead.

FREE ARTICLE 4

“Heartbreak: The Celeb We Invented in September Is Single Again” (11/6/20)

Was very sorry to hear about their hardship, though I don’t think I used this Free Article wisely.

FREE ARTICLE 5

“Horny Women in Your Area Want YOU” (11/9/20)

Uh… I must’ve clicked this one on accident.

ARTICLE WHERE I HIT THE PAYWALL

“An Easy, Free Way to Circumvent the NYT Paywall” (11/12/20)

The irony of this is not lost on me. I still refuse to pay.

And now a quick joke...