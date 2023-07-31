Sun ● Sep 24 ● International Concert Hall and Events Centre

Order # 28-29403/FFS

Regular Tickets

Sec A, Row 12, Seat 11-13

USD $35.00 x 3

Irregular Tickets

Sec 𝜋, Row 𝑖², Seat log₂ 3𝜑

USD $35.00√5

Seat Selection Charge

USD $3.75

eTicket Printing Fee

USD $2.50 x 3

eTicket Delivery Charge

USD $1.80

Shipping and Mishandling

USD $4.80

Service Charge

USD $1.60 x 3

Service Fee

USD $2.30 x 3

Self Service Fee

USD $3.90

Order Processing Fee

USD $ 4.75

Order Manufacturing Fee

USD $4.75

Convenience Charge

USD $1.25

Inconvenience Charge

Market Price

Accessibility Fee

USD $2.80 x 3

Artificial Barrier Fee

TBD

Non-Refundable Damage Deposit

USD $3.10 x3

Maintenance Fee

USD $0.32

Conservation Fund

USD $0.62

Deconstruction Charge

USD $2.80

Finders Fee

USD $8.90

Keepers Fee

USD $8.90

Facility Fee

USD $3.00

Faculty Fee

USD $5.00

Adjunct Faculty Fee

USD $4.45

Utility Charge

USD $3.60

Frivolity Charge

USD $4.20

Reactivation Charge

USD $4.20

Carbon Offset

USD $6.80

Environmental Levy

USD $3.60

18% Gratuity

USD $18.90

Translation Services

RMB ￥64

Scalper Subsidy

USD $7.82

Relief Fund

USD $0.60

Distress Fund

USD $0.85

Thoughts and Prayers

FREE

Amazon Prime Subscription

USD $14.99

Being an Insufferable Customer Who Reads This Far Fee

USD $7.00

USD $856.69

Terms and conditions subject to change without notice, may be revoked for acceptable use, and are strictly and arbitrarily enforced. Tickets not valid for re-entry, pre-entry, or termination. Customer may be denied access and have personal information suspended at distributor’s discretion. Cancellations may not be initiated by purchaser; refunds are prohibited by law. Your transaction is very important to us; to appeal your order, call customer arbitration at 1-888-382-5968 during inclement weather and unforeseen circumstances.*

*Additional fees apply

Related

Resources