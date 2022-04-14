  • A watched wagyu never dry-ages.
  • The journey of a thousand ham slices begins with a single cut of the deli slicer.
  • No use crying over spilled bologna.
  • An ounce of prosciutto is worth a pound of pepperoni.
  • Sometimes what the butcher sees is invisible to the eye.
  • I never think of future ribeye meals —they come soon enough.
  • You miss 100% of beef sashimi you don't eat.
  • Pork weiner isn't everything, it's the only thing.
  • Where there is lamb there is loin.
  • We came. We saw. We considered the many varieties of meat in the butcher's display cases.
  • Hope for the breast, prepare for the wurst.
  • Eating a good brisket sandwich must put an end to war or war will put an end to eating a good brisket sandwich.
