- A watched wagyu never dry-ages.
- The journey of a thousand ham slices begins with a single cut of the deli slicer.
- No use crying over spilled bologna.
- An ounce of prosciutto is worth a pound of pepperoni.
- Sometimes what the butcher sees is invisible to the eye.
- I never think of future ribeye meals —they come soon enough.
- You miss 100% of beef sashimi you don't eat.
- Pork weiner isn't everything, it's the only thing.
- Where there is lamb there is loin.
- We came. We saw. We considered the many varieties of meat in the butcher's display cases.
- Hope for the breast, prepare for the wurst.
- Eating a good brisket sandwich must put an end to war or war will put an end to eating a good brisket sandwich.
Related
Resources