Thanks to everyone who has come out to see Rock Out: The Arrowhead Farewell Tour—we would not be rockin' these past 60 years without you, our devoted fans.

Unfortunately, after commencing the tour last Saturday in Boston, followed by two nights in Philadelphia, we will be postponing the tour. Last night in Pittsburgh lead singer Stax Migellian's vocal cords came out of his mouth when singing the climax of Arrowhead's classic anthem “Fire Like A Flame.” Before we can resume the tour, the vocal cords will need to be located, put on ice, sterilized, and reimplanted into Stax's throat. Physical therapy will follow.

Rest assured, we are not throwing in the towel yet. After Stax's full recuperation, with his vocal cords back in his neck where they belong, we'll be back on the road again, bidding you farewell.

As always, Keep The Rock On,

Arrowhead

Sad news to report to Arrowhead fans: we will need to postpone our recently restarted farewell tour. At a Cincinnati concert, bassist Valmer DeSota got his long hair stuck in the strings of his bass. Unlike when this happened on the '87 tour, this time the hair is caught in such a way that it reels in more hair every time he plays the bass. He doesn't want to cut his famous locks, so until we find a solution (he has already tried playing Arrowhead songs backwards to see if that unspools the hair from the bass), our farewell tour is on hiatus.

Keep The Rock On,

Arrowhead

Dear fans: swarms of bees have been hovering around keyboard player Jaym Stellar and following him at all times. Insect experts tell us the bees are affected by a condition called “hive confusion,” and it has made it impossible for him to play his parts, including the epic six-minute bridge of “Kingdom Of Icicles.”

Also: at an outdoor show in Cleveland last week, drummer Scott Gatlin was struck by lightning. Though it did not appear to leave any lasting physical damage, the incident has led him to think that he is now dead. The band has had trouble talking him back into touring again. He doesn't think he has too, because he thinks he's dead. He doesn't think he has to do much of anything anymore.

Once these issues are resolved, we'll get back to saying goodbye to all of you in short order.

Keep The Rock On,

Arrowhead

At last week's Milwaukee show, during the encore of “River Of Life,” rhythm guitar player Russ Briton got lost in the fog from the fog machine. We haven’t been able to find him. He may just be gone.

Also, saxophonist Krisha Valdez is taking time off: she has the land-bends, which is only alleviated by living submerged underwater in a scuba suit.

Additionally, guitarist Billy Stairwell's hands hurt from playing guitar. It’s not an injury or a condition, he just plays guitar a lot and it hurts his hands. Have you ever played guitar? Doing it hurts your hands. And he's been playing guitar for decades. He wants to take a break from doing something that hurts his hands so much, and so often.

We hope to get Rock Out: The Arrowhead Farewell Tour back on schedule as soon as we remedy these matters. And then, of course, end the tour soon after that.

Keep The Rock On,

Arrowhead

At our Wichita show, we discovered that long-time keyboardist Seve Silby is a collective hallucination that we've all been imagining. He'll need to be replaced by a keys player who can prove they are real before we can restart/complete our farewell tour.

Keep The Rock On,

Arrowhead

Things are not looking good, Arrowhead fans: lead singer Stax Migellian is dangling from a branch jutting out from the edge of cliff; bassist Valmer DeSota has been tapped to compose the score of the next Nicole Holofcenerr film; as part of a climate change protest, keyboard player Jaym Stellar chained himself to a cloud; replacement rhythm guitar player Rodrigo Atom was arrested on dog-riding charges; and guitarist Billy Stairwell has shifted focus to his business selling yarn-made soft guitars that don't hurt your hands when you play them.

As soon as these various conflicts can be addressed, the band would love nothing more than to return to the stage and finish the second half of their last concert of Rock Out: The Arrowhead Farewell Tour.

