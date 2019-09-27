B
I
N
G
O
“Heaven just got a lot cooler!”
“It’s like a piece of my youth died.”
“They don't make rock stars like him/her/them anymore.”
Posting of Spotify playlist to prove they still listened to dead rock star prior to his or her demise.
“I saw him/her/them when I was in college… [detailed memory of post-concert shenanigans.]”
“[Popular album] got me through some really hard times.”
[Dead rock-star lyrics which evoke serenity posted on social media along with photo of sunset.]
[Changing social media profile pic to pic of dead rock star.]
Posting of old concert tickets on social media with reference to low price and close proximity.
“I can’t even remember a time in my life when I did not love [dead rock star].”
Reference to origin, chord progression and guest percussionist of obscure song to illustrate depth of knowledge.
“Say hello to [Jimi, Janis, John, David, Prince, Johnny, Amy, Kurt, Freddie, Buddy, Jim, Bob] for me.”
FREE SPACE
Posting the words “NO WORDS” along with photo of [Dead Rock Star] on social media.
“True original” or “Bonafide legend” or “Genius” or “…will live forever”
[Dead Rock Star lyrics which are sad and obscure posted on social media with photo that is sad and obscure.]
“First [preceding dead rock star] and now [dead rock star].”
“The first album I ever bought.”
[Dead rock star lyrics which appear to foretell his or her demise.]
“I broke up with my first [boyfriend or girlfriend or husband or wife] because they didn't appreciate him/her/them.”
Angry post decrying tributes as something by which [dead rock star] would be revolted and embarrassed.
“Soundtrack of college.”
Photo of flowers in front of location where he or she died.
“Oh no. So sad.”
“Shocked and saddened…”
“[Well Known Ballad] was my wedding song.”
Twitter, Facebook, or email.
Sign up for comedy writing or stand-up classes at The Second City - 10% off with code PIC.