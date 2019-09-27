“I saw him/her/them when I was in college… [detailed memory of post-concert shenanigans.]”

Posting of Spotify playlist to prove they still listened to dead rock star prior to his or her demise.

“It’s like a piece of my youth died.”

“Heaven just got a lot cooler!”

“[Popular album] got me through some really hard times.”

[Dead rock-star lyrics which evoke serenity posted on social media along with photo of sunset.]

[Changing social media profile pic to pic of dead rock star.]

Posting of old concert tickets on social media with reference to low price and close proximity.