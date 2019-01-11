The internet is abuzz ranking the four hunky and hot Hollywood “Chrises” from favorite to least favorite. I don’t find this to be particularly comprehensive.
Pine
Lee
Lloyd
Plummer
Walken
D’Danielson (Mom’s new boyfriend and sound engineer on Masters of the Universe)
Parnell
Meloni
Meloni
Meloni
D’Danielson (again, because there are a lot more Chrises than I thought and he’s pretty high up)
Meloni
Hemsworth
Kringle
Robin
D’Danielson (a third time, I’ve still been giving way too much credit to the guy sleeping with my mom)
Reeve
Guest
-t, Our Lord and Savior
Rock
-tian Bale
Farley
Robin
D’Danielson (one time I asked to borrow his car and he said cars are for men with big muscles like him)
Nolan
O'Dowd
Evans
Colfer
Mintz-Plasse
D’Danielson (I hope he reads this)
-tian Slater
Columbus (the okay director)
Tucker
Columbus (the bad person)
Kattan
Christie
D’Danielson (I wish my real dad wasn’t stationed in Tokyo)
Honestly? PrattThe Satire and Humor Festival in NYC Mar 22-24! Also check out upcoming comedy writing, improv and sketch classes at The Second City - 10% off with code PIC.