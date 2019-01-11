The internet is abuzz ranking the four hunky and hot Hollywood “Chrises” from favorite to least favorite. I don’t find this to be particularly comprehensive.

P

ine

Lee

Lloyd

Plummer

Walken

D’Danielson (Mom’s new boyfriend and sound engineer on Masters of the Universe)

Parnell

Meloni

Meloni

Meloni

D’Danielson (again, because there are a lot more Chrises than I thought and he’s pretty high up)

Meloni

Hemsworth

Kringle

Robin

D’Danielson (a third time, I’ve still been giving way too much credit to the guy sleeping with my mom)

Reeve

Guest

-t, Our Lord and Savior

Rock

-tian Bale

Farley

Robin

D’Danielson (one time I asked to borrow his car and he said cars are for men with big muscles like him)

Nolan

O'Dowd

Evans

Colfer

Mintz-Plasse

D’Danielson (I hope he reads this)

-tian Slater

Columbus (the okay director)

Tucker

Columbus (the bad person)

Kattan

Christie

D’Danielson (I wish my real dad wasn’t stationed in Tokyo)

Honestly? Pratt

The Satire and Humor Festival in NYC Mar 22-24! Also check out upcoming comedy writing, improv and sketch classes at The Second City - 10% off with code PIC.