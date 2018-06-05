All of the text for these erasure poems comes from transcripts of various interviews with Hulk Hogan from 1985-2013. I didn't adjust the order of anything from the original interviews, these are all Hulk's words. I only removed the interviewers' questions, cut down Mr. Hogan's answers, and rearranged them on the page.

HULK HOGAN INTERVIEW: TALKS FAN Q&A, TOP WRESTLERS AND MORE
CBS2 Boomer And Carton Show via TNAInsider.com, Apr. 2013

if it gets really intense
we could go on forever.

The wrestling fans are so smart.
++++++++++They know fights in the locker room
that happened 20 years ago.

they’re always curious about what happened
when Andre went after Bad News Brown?
++++++++++Or,
when Paul Orndoff wanted to beat up
Vader when he was naked in the shower?

Well brother,

This guy just knocked the door wide open.
a guy named Sting.

++++++++++a Mt. Rushmore for wrestling.

nobody said well
this is an exhibition
it could get really testy in there.
there was egos involved

++++++++++it was pretty intense.

HULK HOGAN'S RUN
U.K. Daily Star, Feb. 2013

It’s either hold ’em
+++++++++++++++++or fold ’em.

Is Dixie Carter really in the wrestling business?
+++++You’re at that point now.
You either run with the big dogs
+++++
or be a little dog and stay
++++++++++++++++++++++++on the porch.
it gives you a chance to sink your teeth
+++++into the characters and the company

most of the wrestlers
+++++They’d be bagging
groceries somewhere

+++++++++++++++I was a medium sized guy
++++++++The business has changed, the guys can do
more moves
+++++++++++more athletic

RECENT HULK HOGAN INTERVIEW
Sky News Radio via Online World of Wrestling, Jan. 2013

+++++To never say never.
time goes by, I live

+++++I’m not ego-talking
But, that was just the young heart talking.

a good look in the mirror
+++++the old man couldn’t do it.

My daughter Brooke might get in a bad spot
+++++I could roll in there
pick up a steel chair
+++++or throw a punch or something.

So, you can never say never.

it was the turning point
+++++switch gears
fast-forward
+++++the perfect storm.
America was at conflict with Iran/Iraq
+++++the political situation
between the countries.
between good vs. evil.

the look and the reaction
+++++off guard.
‘Oh, my God.’

It was good and bad for me
I felt like I had been in a car wreck

+++++making huge comebacks and
making the buildings rattle.
+++++Earthquake, One Man Gang

I had to hear it and feel it with the instinct thing.
+++++So, it just didn’t work

for whatever reason.