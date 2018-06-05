All of the text for these erasure poems comes from transcripts of various interviews with Hulk Hogan from 1985-2013. I didn't adjust the order of anything from the original interviews, these are all Hulk's words. I only removed the interviewers' questions, cut down Mr. Hogan's answers, and rearranged them on the page.

HULK HOGAN INTERVIEW: TALKS FAN Q&A, TOP WRESTLERS AND MORE

CBS2 Boomer And Carton Show via TNAInsider.com, Apr. 2013

i

f it gets really intensewe could go on forever.

The wrestling fans are so smart.

++++++++++They know fights in the locker room

that happened 20 years ago.

they’re always curious about what happened

when Andre went after Bad News Brown?

++++++++++Or,

when Paul Orndoff wanted to beat up

Vader when he was naked in the shower?

Well brother,

This guy just knocked the door wide open.

a guy named Sting.

++++++++++a Mt. Rushmore for wrestling.

nobody said well

this is an exhibition

it could get really testy in there.

there was egos involved

++++++++++it was pretty intense.

HULK HOGAN'S RUN

U.K. Daily Star, Feb. 2013

It’s either hold ’em

+++++++++++++++++or fold ’em.

Is Dixie Carter really in the wrestling business?

+++++You’re at that point now.

You either run with the big dogs

+++++

or be a little dog and stay

++++++++++++++++++++++++on the porch.

it gives you a chance to sink your teeth

+++++into the characters and the company

most of the wrestlers

+++++They’d be bagging

groceries somewhere

+++++++++++++++I was a medium sized guy

++++++++The business has changed, the guys can do

more moves

+++++++++++more athletic

RECENT HULK HOGAN INTERVIEW

Sky News Radio via Online World of Wrestling, Jan. 2013

+++++To never say never.

time goes by, I live

+++++I’m not ego-talking

But, that was just the young heart talking.

a good look in the mirror

+++++the old man couldn’t do it.

My daughter Brooke might get in a bad spot

+++++I could roll in there

pick up a steel chair

+++++or throw a punch or something.

So, you can never say never.

it was the turning point

+++++switch gears

fast-forward

+++++the perfect storm.

America was at conflict with Iran/Iraq

+++++the political situation

between the countries.

between good vs. evil.

the look and the reaction

+++++off guard.

‘Oh, my God.’

It was good and bad for me

I felt like I had been in a car wreck

+++++making huge comebacks and

making the buildings rattle.

+++++Earthquake, One Man Gang

I had to hear it and feel it with the instinct thing.

+++++So, it just didn’t work

for whatever reason.