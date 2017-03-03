Samsung Galaxy? He already controls the galaxy. An iPad Air? He disdains the air, finds it to be beneath him.

I mean, what do you get the guy that already has everything his people don’t have? A Samsung Galaxy? He already controls the galaxy. An iPad Air? He disdains the air, finds it to be beneath him. A gym membership? REDACTED

So as you guys know, our friend, companion, Supreme Autocrat, and dynamite singer Kim Jong-Un is having a

Hey y’all!

Jin Soo has suddenly fallen quite ill, so I’ll be taking over this Sub-Committee from here on out. You can call me Jae Eun. Anyway, I was thinking we throw a theme party this year, something straight out of a fantasy, like Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings or The Food Network.

Dear Leader is wonderful at cosplay, and I’m sure he and his whole family can dress up as, I don’t know , The Lannisters or The Starks or something? Like he can be Ned, and his half-brother can be — um, nevermind that. He can be Ned, I mean, and his uncle can be — oh wait, hang on. He can be Ned, and his aunt can — second thought, maybe we leave the family theme out for now?