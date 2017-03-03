Hey y’all,
Mi Na here. Jae Eun just went into labor (camp), so I’ll be taking over. Anybody know what type of cake the Great Leader likes? Also, does anybody know what cake is? I’ve never seen one.
I’m a little concerned about the attendance rate we’re expecting right now. Of the 45 people on this Evitation, we are showing 2 “Tentative,” 1 “Yes,”, and 42 “Unable to Respond Due to Lack of Basic Internet Access.” I also noticed none of you invited any +1’s on our State-Controlled Social Media network, Facebook. Now sure,people have complained that a literal book of images of the Leader’s face isn’t a real social medium, but think of the conversation starter it acts as. Furthermore, all of those critics have become awfully silent over the last few weeks. Mull that one over.
A caveat about the evening: nobody mention Kim Jong-Nam. The Great Leader is still very distraught about him tripping accidentally into that inconveniently-placed poison, and bringing it up will only cause distress.
There should be live music at the after party, but we’ve had trouble booking any big acts yet. I was thinking maybe get Bruce Springsteen, but he said no. Then I asked a cover band, they said no. Luckily, we found a Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Cover Band which is in talks right now to do a set. I’ve never heard any of their work personally, but I’m sure that Factory Johnny and the Thunder Roadhogs will be terrific. And if not, we could always use their ransom money to book him a better gig next year.
Alright, I think that covers about everything. Please remember to wear your finest monochromatic dark ensemble and bring at least three original compliments to pay our Dear Leader. We don’t want a repeat of last year where two different people called him “radiant” and were summarily executed for their lack of imagination.But the most important thing is to relax, have fun; I’m sure the whole affair will be
Kim Jong-Un-believable! REDACTED