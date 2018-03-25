1. “Nerdy Murderer”

2. “Soldier Boy”

3. “Big John”

4. “Boys”

5. “What A Sweet Thing That Was”

6. “A Most Unusual Boy”

7. “Disaffected Lad”

8. “His Mutiny Derived From Years of Scorn”

9. “Quiet, Introverted & Reserved”

10. “I Met Him on a Sunday”

11. “I Want You To Be My Boyfriend”

12. “From a Family That Is So Tight”

13. “He Was Raised Right”

14. “Unlucky”

15. “Oh What A Waste of Love”

16. “I Didn’t Mean To Hurt You”

17. “He Was Quiet, Sure, And Young”

18. “He Was Handsome and Subversive”

19. “His Lips Get in the Way”

20. “Strange, I Still Love You”

21. “Terrorist”

Euphemism for White Domestic Bomber: 1, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 17, 18

Shirelles Song: 3, 10, 11, 15, 19

Both: 2, 4, 5, 6, 14, 16, 20

Neither: 21