T

he Criterion Collection regularly publishes Top 10 lists from noted artists and public figures, prompting them to select their favorite titles from their catalog of important classic and contemporary films.

Recently, they've begun to run out of noted artists and public figures.

Rashomon (1950)

Love this movie. Just one of the greatest, biggest movies they ever made, people. So many trees, more trees than anyone else. Because people, all the time, these people, are telling me they remember what I said one way, and that’s not the way I remember it. I saw this movie and I knew what actually happened, I knew right away. No one can fool me.

The Ice Storm (1997)

These hack scientists that say we got “global warming” happening everywhere, I can’t stand them, folks. Or, no no no no no, it’s “climate change” now, isn’t it? If these lying scientists know there’s global warming, then how come in The Ice Storm there’s so much ice? You got the literal ice that’s very cold, and the metaphorical ice of their relationships that even colder. But it’s all cold. It’s sad the way these scientists lie. Also they go to a key party in this movie and I wanna fuck everything I see and I love to cheat on my wife, it’s great. Also Tobey Maguire is Spider-man and he’s from Queens like me. I love Queens. I love Spider-man.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

This is a movie about people who have so much money but also no money, which I promise you, folks, I promise you that’s possible. Happens to a lot of people. Not my fault.

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Ooh, I wanna big slice of pizza. Wouldn’t that be great, folks? Yum yum yum. Yeah, just a big honkin’ slice of pizza, that’s what I’d kill for. I’d knock you all out if you tried to stop be from getting a huge, the hugest, slice of pizza you ever saw.

12 Angry Men (1957)

You know, it’s a shame, just a real shame. No one’s taking control of the Justice Department. Which is why I gotta say I admire these twelve very angry, just the most angry men, for completely disregarding due process and using a very sharp switchblade, just the sharpest switchblade, no one has a sharper switchblade than the twelve angriest men, as completely inadmissible evidence.

M (1931)

This guy, totally normal guy, totally normal German guy, tells the dishonest press that he’s a serial child murderer, and suddenly there’s there’s this complete, com-plete witch hunt for this guy, this totally normal German guy.

Broadcast News (1987)

In this movie (with declining ratings) Holly Hunter is a woman who can’t stop crying.

Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Beautiful movie. Just a gorgeous movie, right folks? Those guys knew what they were doing and wouldn’t wimp around, they’re not putzing around. It’s just a big bomb, go drop it somewhere. This was when men were men and men dropped big bombs. I also like that the man has a cowboy hat.

Grey Gardens (1975)

Sad!

The Great Dictator (1940)

Oh boy, Hitler’s so funny in this movie. No one talks about how funny Hitler is in this movie. Can you believe it? They don’t want to talk about it, all over, the media only talks about how unfunny Hitler is. Such a shame, people. Such B.S. Also, incredible commentary track is illuminating and the 4K remaster is just gorgeous.

Join the PIC newsletter for weekly comedy headlines. Save 10% on comedy classes at The Second City using code PIC.