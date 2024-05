Your Password Is Insecure: password

Your Password Is Confident: Password.Period.

Your Password Is Insecure: password1

Your Password Is Confident: JustPassword.IDontNeedNumbers.ICanStandOnMyOwn

Your Password Is Insecure: 123456789

Your Password Is Confident: ImAStr8Up10

Your Password Is Insecure: !@#$%^&*()

Your Password Is Confident: AllCharactersAreSpecialCharacters

Your Password Is Insecure: qwerty

Your Password Is Confident: QwertyFlirtyAndThriving

Your Password Is Insecure: picture1

Your Password Is Confident: PhotogenicAF1

Your Password Is Insecure: Harvard2016

Your Password Is Confident: NotDefinedByWhereIWentToCollege#StudentOfLife

Your Password Is Insecure: iloveyou

Your Password Is Confident: ILoveYou.ButILoveMeMore.

Your Password Is Insecure: WhyAmINeverGoodEnough?WhyAreYouAlwaysAskingMeToChange?ImTryingMyBest.ButItsSoHard.YouWantMeToIncorporateLettersAndNumbersAndSpecialCharacters.ButImNotAllowedToUseAllSpecialCharactersAndICantRepeatPreviouslyUsedPasswordsAndIfIForgetThisNewPasswordYoullLockMeOutAndMakeMeChangeAGAIN.DoYouHaveAnyIdeaHowHardThatIs?HowAmISupposedToPleaseYouWhenICanBarelyPleaseMyself?IWantYouToAcceptMeForMe.IJustWantToBeMe.

Your Password Is Confident: password

