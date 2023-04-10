Was watching the Sunset the purpose of your visit today? Were you greeted promptly and courteously by the Sun? Was the Sun clean, odor-free, safe, and professional in appearance? On a scale of 1-10, how satisfied were you with your wait time for the Sun to set? (with 1 being very dissatisfied, and 10 being very satisfied) Where exactly did you first find out about the Sunset? Please provide a name or a website. Which of the following best describes the reason for your Sunset visit today? Your significant other made you come because they thought it’d be romantic but you’d rather be watching Yellowjackets. You heard good things and wanted to see what the fuss was all about. It was included in your beach vacation package and it came with a horse. Which other Setting services did you consider before choosing the Sunset? Was the length of the Sunset too short, too long, or just right? How likely are you to recommend the Sunset to a friend or colleague? (with 1 being least likely, and 10 being most likely) What would persuade you to watch the Sunset more often? If you could change one thing about the Sunset, what would it be? Based on today’s visit, how would you rate your overall experience with the Sunset on a scale of 1-10? With 10 being very satisfied, such as: “The COLORS, my god, the GLORIOUS COLORS!!! I am speechless! This story is gonna

get so many likes on Insta!!!” And 1 being very dissatisfied, such as: “UGH, the sun is totally blocked by the clouds, the damn mosquitoes are swarming me, I am hungry and cold, and why am I on a horse??” What other products and services should the Sun offer in addition to Sunrise, Sunset, Sunburn, and Sun Blindness?

Thank you for taking the time to fill out this survey. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Sunset again soon (please note that times are subject to change).

For more information on our partner events, please see our sister company, the Moon.

