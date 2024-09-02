1 pack of What’s the point of doing my best when I’ll always be number 2 pencils

3 washable school Sure, I’m sticky now, but I’ll eventually be left out to dry glue sticks

10-pack of non-toxic Being overused until I run out of ink is very toxic for me, not that anyone cares about that markers

1 pair of You know, sometimes I just wanna run around with someone, but no one ever lets me safety scissors

5 pencil-cap I can’t erase is the memory of being chewed on and shoved up a nose erasers

1 box of Why am I always ignored? Kids are always using their sleeves or palms instead of meeeeeee tissues

2 ballpoint I am afraid to make mistakes because everything I do is permanent pens

1 twelve-inch Why do I seek validation from others when I know I’ll never be able to measure up to them ruler

1 pack of assorted I emphasize other people’s words, but do my own thoughts and words even matter highlighters

2 three-ring My greatest joy in life is “accidentally” clamping down on someone’s finger—what’s wrong with me binders

1 digital The one equation I will never solve is love calculator

1 wide-ruled My pages yearn for insights and discoveries, but instead are filled with crude doodles composition notebook

4 two-pocket paper I'm about to bust at the seems from all of this work ughhhh folders

1 package of wide-ruled All it takes is one gust of wind and I’m done for loose-leaf paper

Related

Resources