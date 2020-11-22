1. Request a Return Label
- Navigate to Account > Orders > Manage Orders > Returns.
- Hit “Request Label” next to the item you wish to return.
- Experience a flutter of doubt.
- Recall why you were initially drawn to this item. It’s magnificent, like something a movie star would wear while vacationing in Mykonos. Sure, its aggressive print pushed the boundaries of your overall aesthetic, but wasn’t that the point? It’s a statement piece.
- Remember that when you tried it on, it didn’t feel like a statement piece—it felt like a Halloween costume.
- Resume the return process.
- Realize that your printer’s broken.
- Remember that you don’t have access to your work printer anymore.
- Get discouraged and bail.
- Wait several days.
2. Print Return Label
- Order the cheapest printer you can find on Amazon, wait for it to arrive, and get it all set up.
- Hit ⌘-P to print your return label.
- Accidentally print the entire browser window in full color, ads and everything.
- Notice an alert that your new printer is already running low on cyan.
- Get discouraged and bail.
- Wait a day.
- Successfully print the return label and set it on your desk.
- Forget about your return for 17 days, but don’t forget-forget about it—let this pending to-do occupy 11% of your brain the entire time..
- Wake up one morning in a return-related panic.
- Tell yourself that you’ll box up the shirt that night.
- That night, start season one of The Great Pottery Throw Down and get really into it.
- For three days, dedicate every spare hour to watching The Great Pottery Throw Down.
- During a quiet moment in the season three finale of The Great Pottery Throw Down, pause the episode and shout, “I have to return that shirt tomorrow!”
- Ask your partner to remind you to return that shirt tomorrow.
- Accept that it’s not their responsibility. You’re an adult.
- E-mail your personal account from your work account a message that just says “return shirt.”
- A minute later, reflexively check your e-mail and read the message you just sent.
- Wait three days.
- E-mail your work account from your personal account a message that just says “TO DO FRIDAY: RETURN SHIRT.”
- Wait several weeks.
3. Mail Your Return
- Box up your shirt.
- Move the box from a shelf in your closet to that little table in the hallway.
- Move the box from that little table in the hallway to your dining room table.
- For eleven days, eat all meals with the box on your dining room table.
- Let the box become a fixture in your home. It’s a part of the decor now. It’s where the mail goes.
- In a moment of weakness, unbox the shirt and try it on again.
- Notice that you’re a thirty-four-year-old trying to dress like Billie Eilish.
- Feel a renewed sense of resolve and box your shirt back up.
- Realize you’re not totally sure how to actually mail something from your apartment—do you
- just leave it in the lobby? What if someone steals it?
- Notice the other option is to take your return to a UPS Store location.
- Get in your car and realize you should double-check that you’re still within the return window.
- Navigate to Account > Orders > Manage Orders > Returns.
- See that you’re on day eighty-nine of ninety. There’s no way it’ll get there in time.
- Get discouraged and bail.
- Enjoy your new shirt. It’s a statement piece.
