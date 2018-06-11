H

ere at Blue Apron, our loyal customers have said that they love how we break down cooking step by meticulous step, so even a person with seven kids, three jobs, and eight episodes of Big Little Lies to catch up on can do it.

We’re so proud of our success that we’ve decided to expand our recipes into the lifestyle category. Using our patented Condescending Language That Assumes You Are At A First Grade Reading Level™, we’ve released “The Blue Apron Recipe for a Productive Morning.”