- Two A-list celebrities willing to pretend that they’re real-life friends: $40 million
- Intro animations for 11 different production companies: $650,000 each
- Physics accuracy consultant with at least one Nobel Prize: $120,000
- Boat chase scene where the characters drive vertically up a waterfall: $5.1 million
- Ping-pong balls: 4 for $7.99 (x50)
- Auto-stabilizing camera gimbal: $153,000
- Authentic, post-production camera shake: $268,000
- Real-life, exploding bombs officially logged as “practical”: $1.2 million
- Water (for reference): $0.89/gal
- Water (digital): $9,132/gal
- Extras to play freedom fighters seeking basic rights (non-union): $150/each
- Untouched landscape (for reference): $200,000 per acre
- On-location studio: $2,000 per sq ft
- Hans Zimmer (theremin incl.): $3.5 million
- The rights to ruin all associations with The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black”: $1.13 million
- Stan Lee cameo: $2.1 million
- Stan Lee reinterment: $340,000
- Cultural folk tales about displacement and diaspora in the public domain: $0
- Copyright lawyers: $25,000/hr
- Breakthrough CGI that allows white actors to play indigenous people: $21 million
