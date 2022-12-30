  • Two A-list celebrities willing to pretend that they’re real-life friends: $40 million
  • Intro animations for 11 different production companies: $650,000 each
  • Physics accuracy consultant with at least one Nobel Prize: $120,000
  • Boat chase scene where the characters drive vertically up a waterfall: $5.1 million
  • Ping-pong balls: 4 for $7.99 (x50)
  • Auto-stabilizing camera gimbal: $153,000
  • Authentic, post-production camera shake: $268,000
  • Real-life, exploding bombs officially logged as “practical”: $1.2 million
  • Water (for reference): $0.89/gal
  • Water (digital): $9,132/gal
  • Extras to play freedom fighters seeking basic rights (non-union): $150/each
  • Untouched landscape (for reference): $200,000 per acre
  • On-location studio: $2,000 per sq ft
  • Hans Zimmer (theremin incl.): $3.5 million
  • The rights to ruin all associations with The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black”: $1.13 million
  • Stan Lee cameo: $2.1 million
  • Stan Lee reinterment: $340,000
  • Cultural folk tales about displacement and diaspora in the public domain: $0
  • Copyright lawyers: $25,000/hr
  • Breakthrough CGI that allows white actors to play indigenous people: $21 million
Resources