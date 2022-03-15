Who has the ball?
What’s the score?
Where are the dogs?
How many dogs is each team allowed?
Do they make special uniforms for the dogs?
Was that a foul?
Why was that a foul?
How many fouls does each player get?
Do dogs get the same number of fouls?
How much longer until the dogs come out?
Was that a two-pointer or three-pointer?
Do points from a dog count the same as points from a human?
What’s the difference between the shot clock and game clock?
Did that shot count?
How much time is left?
Seriously, where are the dogs?
Did they add a rule about whether or not a dog can play basketball?
Are games normally like this?
Related
Resources