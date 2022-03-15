Who has the ball?

What’s the score?

Where are the dogs?

How many dogs is each team allowed?

Do they make special uniforms for the dogs?

Was that a foul?

Why was that a foul?

How many fouls does each player get?

Do dogs get the same number of fouls?

How much longer until the dogs come out?

Was that a two-pointer or three-pointer?

Do points from a dog count the same as points from a human?

What’s the difference between the shot clock and game clock?

Did that shot count?

How much time is left?

Seriously, where are the dogs?

Did they add a rule about whether or not a dog can play basketball?

Are games normally like this?

