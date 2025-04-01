Improv

Looking to find your funny bone by way of a beginner improv course at age 40? That means that you’re most likely the serious guy at work, constantly being told by your coworkers to loosen up that necktie or perhaps you’re a meek little wallflower, needing a little zip-zap-zop and montage in order to bloom. Adult improv class enrollees usually fall into one of those categories in addition to always being recently divorced.

French

French is the language of love and since you recently fell out of love with your wife, or rather your wife recently fell out of love with you, you’ve decided to stick it to her and her new-boyfriend JEFF by learning French and then taking a solo trip to Paris. Nothing will make your ex more jealous than you using your new language to struggle through ordering at a cafe before eating a pasta dinner all by yourself.

Cooking

Speaking of pasta dinner, how the heck do you make one of those? Now that you’re living that single life again on account of being incredibly divorced, you’re starting to realize how much work went into preparing those meals that you scarfed down while staring at your phone. Maybe it wouldn’t hurt to learn your way around the kitchen. And hey, a cooking class would be a great place to meet other dudes who recently got divorced too.

Woodworking

Post-divorce, your masculinity has taken a hit. Do women want a guy to be masculine? Is masculinity good? Is it cool? While the internet yields mixed results on those queries, a woodworking class might be a good way to let off some steam. Maybe someday you’ll get good enough to build a bookcase for that one book you have.

Pottery

This one is really simple: the night your wife called things off, you drank an entire bottle of wine and Ghost randomly started playing on Tubi. You’ve watched it approximately a dozen times since then.

Drawing

You’ve always been interested in drawing, but never felt like you had the time. Also, you’re newly divorced and you’re secretly hoping there’s a class where a beautiful woman poses nude. In that same daydream, she sees your sketch of her, becomes your muse and then the two of you make passionate love for days on end. If Charles Schulz can get laid drawing Linus, then why can’t you?

Painting

One of the few A’s you got in college was an art class. Okay it was a B, but who’s keeping track? From what you can see on JEFF’S Instagram, he appears to dabble in the arts himself. Perhaps learning the art form, perfecting it, and then challenging him to paint-off might help you get back into your ex-wife’s good graces.

Fitness

While getting a revenge body does sound tempting, to you, it also sounds really hard. Besides, you know that if you push it hard enough when woodworking then a fitness class really shouldn’t be needed. The more you think about it, a lot of the other classes listed would probably give you as good a workout as a fitness class, so maybe it would be better to pursue those first.

A Graduate Degree

For millennial men of a certain age, pursuing a graduate degree is the new motorcycle. If you’re going this route, it means you’re smack dab in the middle of an identity crisis. Whether you study English, American history, or some combination of the two, your advanced degree will do nothing to elevate you professionally, but it will help pass the time. And maybe, just maybe, after your recent divorce, that’s all you need.