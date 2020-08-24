PROGRAMME

SHOOTIN’ THE BREEZE

Western. Sherriff Randy “Rip” Tyde and Deputy Joe Tripp are the fastest pistols in the West. But when mild gusts of wind buffet the town, the roughshod duo must decide whether to stick to their guns—or catch their deaths.

Tagline: That ain’t just passing wind, partner.

MY PET PEEVE

Romantic Comedy. He may not be man’s best friend, but Peeve is just the pal Stewart needs in this wag of a tale about overcoming frivolous annoyances.

Tagline: Friendship is a minor inconvenience away.

DON’T HAVE A COW, MAN

Stoner Comedy. Bradlow and Chadlow are two laidback dudes. But their cool is put to the test when one of them decides to buy a unit of livestock, with udderly hilarious consequences. Starring Seth Rogen as the voice of Blazing Bull.

Tagline: Steer it up, little darling.

GIVEN THE THIRD DEGREE

Psychological Thriller. A Kafkaesque portrait of the modern knowledge economy, high school dropout Josephine K. awakens one morning to a belligerent thesis committee insisting she is a Ph.D. recipient.

Tagline: Time to play doctor.

THE STRAW THAT BROKE THE CAMEL’S BACK

Drama. From acclaimed chiropractor Uri Dorsa comes the remarkable tale of Gamal, an orphaned dromedary who must brave the Saharan wasteland after suffering a spinal fracture caused by a plastic sipping utensil, in this trenchant critique of unsustainable production practices.

Tagline: Some heroes bear the weight of the world on their humps.

CAUGHT WITH HIS PANTS DOWN

Animation. It was a day like any other for exotic pet shop employee Billy Goad—until the snapping turtles tore the waistband on his khakis.

Tagline: That is a snake in his trousers.

DUTCH COURAGE

Dramedy. It’s five o'clock somewhere when teetotaler Vincent Van Grog, forced to reckon with a lifetime of sobriety and lack of valour, discovers an elixir that changes his cowardly ways for good. An intoxicating bildungsroman that’s sure to put a swagger in your step.

Tagline: It’s never too late to turn your hang-ups into hang-overs.

RAINING CATS & DOGS

Nature Documentary. From the team that brought you The Bee’s Knees and Monkeys in a Barrel comes their most ambitious project yet, with the crew tackling Madagascar’s furry floods of four-legged friends: the feles-canes diluvium.

Tagline: When it rains, it purrs.

THE SOLID MAJORITY

Action. Something is rotten in the state of matter, as particles struggle to coalesce and bond in an effort to shed their liquid state and make the change.

Tagline: Collide with this.

POKER-FACE

Horror. Strange things are happening in the town of Holdem, Texas. Flushed as a straight series of murders claims the lives of a full house of royals, Detective River believes the killer’s bizarre weapon of choice—a pointed fireplace tool attached at the nose—may point to a connection. And a bluff.

Tagline: Someone just upped the ante.

THE WEE HOURS

Musical. Putting the “experimental” back in “scientific experiment,” virtuoso Scottish octet Aye-Opener takes a journey at the tempo of light equipped with only bagpipes and vocal chords, in an interstellar effort to explain one of the most puzzling aspects of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity: the contraction of time. Featuring the hit single “Tell Me Quantum, Quantum, Quantum.”

Tagline: No minute is too minute for a minuet.

CUTTING YOUR NOSE TO SPITE YOUR FACE

Psychological Thriller. With steady, surgical hand, Perfume director Tom Tykwer embarks on a scarring journey through the world of body-shaming, as rhinoplasty surgeon Nariza Nasales turns the scalpel on herself in order to teach her mug a lesson, and aims straight between the eyes.

Tagline: Self-esteem has a price. Some pay through the nose.

JUST THE TIP

Teen Drama. Puberty is no walk in the park and Sarah Mitchell must navigate it without a map, as she’s told to get directions and a piece of advice, but only asks for the advice.

Tagline: Service yes included.

MONKEY BARS

Science Fiction. A sinister spin-off of the Planet of the Apes franchise, the film envisions the dark underbelly of primate nightlife in the treetop slums. This is a Hanuman-less world, run by tuxedoed cigar-chompers, populated by hedonistic swingers, ravaged by unconscionable monkey business, and imperiled by gorilla warfare. This is a world, much like ours: gone completely ape-shit.

Tagline: Monkey see, monkey do.